Aaron Bruno net worth: Aaron Bruno is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for being the lead singer and founder of the band Awolnation.

Aaron Bruno was born in Los Angeles, California in November 1978. He has been part of the bands Home Town Hero and Under the Influence of Giants as well as Insurgence. The rock band Awolnation was formed in 2009. The band released their debut studio album Megalithic Symphony in 2011 and it reached #16 on the US Alternative chart. Awolnation released the album Run in 2015 which reached #3 on the US Alternative chart, #4 on the US Rock chart, #9 in Canada, and #17 on the Billboard 200 chart. Awolnation released the album Here Come the Runts in 2018 and the album reached #2 on the U Alternative and US Rock charts. They also released the album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders in 2020. Their debut single "Sail" reached #4 on the US Rock chart and #5 on the US Alternative chart.