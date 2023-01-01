Yung Gravy Net Worth:

What is Yung Gravy's Net Worth?

Yung Gravy is a rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Yung Gravy first gained recognition for his breakout song "Mr. Clean" in 2017. Since then, he has gone on several global tours and released such albums as "Sensational," "Gasanova," and "Marvelous." The lead single from the lattermost album, "Betty (Get Money)," was his first track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Early Life and Education

Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, was born on March 19, 1996 in Rochester, Minnesota to Cynthia and Swiss-born psychologist Peter. As a teenager, he went to Mayo High School, graduating in 2014. Hauri subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison, from which he earned a degree in marketing in 2017. It was while in college that he began rapping, inspired by the rise of rappers Lil Peep and Lil Yachty. Additionally, Hauri ran a small pizza delivery company.

Career

In college, Hauri began his rapping career on SoundCloud using the stage name Yung Gravy. Through the music-sharing platform, he self-released his 2016 debut EP, "Mr. Clean," featuring the song of the same name. Later in the year, he released the mixtape "Thanksgiving's Eve." By 2017, the song "Mr. Clean" had gained major traction on SoundCloud, bringing Hauri to national attention. He went on to self-release the EPs "Yung Gravity" and "Baby Gravy," the latter a collaboration with Canadian rapper bbno$. In 2018, Gravy signed with Republic Records and released the EP "Snow Cougar," featuring the singles "1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot" and "Knockout." He went on to release his debut studio album, "Sensational," in 2019. Featuring appearances by bbno$, Juicy J, Lil Baby, and Pouya, the album reached number 30 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its singles included "Magic" and "Whip a Tesla."

Again collaborating with bbno$, Gravy released his second studio album, "Baby Gravy 2," in early 2020. Later that year, he released the album "Gasanova," which peaked at number 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and spawned the successful single "Oops!" In 2021, Gravy put out the EPs "Tracy's Ultimate Fitness Mix" and "Gravy Train Down Memory Lane." The following year, he released the EP "Cake and Cognac" and the studio album "Marvelous," the latter of which launched his first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100: "Betty (Get Money)." The music video for the single, featuring Gravy dancing in a fur coat, went viral on TikTok. "Betty (Get Money)" ultimately made it to number 30 on the chart.

Style and Influences

Gravy's musical style combines modern trap music with elements of old soul and funk music. Many of his songs sample from popular oldies, such as his "Gravy Train," which samples Maxine Nightingale's 1976 track "Right Back Where We Started From," and "Mr. Clean," which samples the Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman" from 1954. In terms of his musical influences, Gravy has cited a wide range of artists spanning many decades, from Smokey Robinson and the Blackbyrds to Three 6 Mafia and Outkast.