Table of Contents Expand Solo Career Shooting and Imprisonment

What is Turk's Net Worth?

Turk, also known as Young Turk, is an American rapper who has a net worth of $50,000. Turk rose to fame in the late 1990s as part of the hip hop group the Hot Boys, alongside B.G., Lil Wayne, and Juvenile. The group had its biggest commercial success with the 1999 album "Guerrilla Warfare," which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. After the Hot Boys disbanded in 2001, Turk went on to launch his solo recording career with the hit album "Young & Thuggin'."

Early Life and Education

Turk, whose real name is Tab Virgil Jr., was born on February 8, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Tab Sr. and Gal. He grew up in the Magnolia Projects and attended Fortier High School, although he ultimately dropped out of school.

The Hot Boys

In 1997, Virgil formed the hip hop group the Hot Boys with rappers B.G., Lil Wayne, and Juvenile. Virgil adopted the rap name Young Turk. The Hot Boys went on to release their debut album, "Get It How U Live!!," on Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams' label, Cash Money Records the same year. A commercial hit, especially in New Orleans, the album sold over 300,000 copies. In 1998, the Hot Boys made several appearances on Juvenile's successful solo album "400 Degreez." The group subsequently appeared on solo albums by B.G. and Lil Wayne in 1999. That year, the Hot Boys released their second album, "Guerrilla Warfare," which became their biggest commercial hit. Debuting at number five on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, it sold over 142,000 copies in its first week and was eventually certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album had two charting singles, "We on Fire" and "I Need a Hot Girl."

In 2001, the Hot Boys disbanded, and Turk, B.G., and Juvenile later left Cash Money Records on account of financial problems. However, in 2003, the label released one more album by the group, "Let 'Em Burn," which consisted of songs that had been recorded between 1998 and 2000. The album was a solid hit, reaching number 14 on the Billboard 200 and number three on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Solo Career

Turk embarked on a solo career after the dissolution of the Hot Boys. In mid-2001, he released his debut solo album, "Young & Thuggin'," which was produced by Mannie Fresh. It also featured appearances by Fresh, Lil Wayne, B.G., Hakeem, and Mac Minister, among others. "Young & Thuggin'" was a commercial success, reaching number nine on the Billboard 200 and number two on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Turk released his second solo studio album, "Raw & Uncut," in 2003 following his departure from Cash Money Records. Released independently by Entertainment One Music, the album was less commercially successful than its predecessor, peaking at number 193 on the Billboard 200 and number 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Turk released one more album, 2004's "Penitentiary Chances," before he was sent to prison on charges stemming from a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

Two albums of unreleased material by Turk were released while he was serving his prison sentence: 2005's "Still a Hot Boy" and 2006's "Convicted Felons." He was ultimately released from prison in late 2012, after which he released the single "Zip It," featuring Lil Wayne. In 2013, Turk released a mixtape on SoundCloud entitled "Blame it on the System." Nearly a decade later, in 2022, he released his sixth solo studio album, "Rich Thuggin." The year after that, Turk stated that he was changing his rap name to CFOTAB.

Shooting and Imprisonment

In early 2004, a passel of narcotics and SWAT officers served a search warrant for drugs suspected to be inside Turk's apartment in Memphis, Tennessee. Having received no response after knocking on the door, the officers entered the apartment. However, Turk was inside, and allegedly shot at the officers with a handgun, sparking a 15-minute shootout. He eventually surrendered himself, and was charged on multiple counts of firearm possession and attempted murder. Turk was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to prison. He was ultimately released in October of 2012.