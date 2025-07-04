What was Young Noble's net worth?

Young Noble was an American rapper, songwriter who had a net worth of $500 thousand. Revered for his introspective lyrics and unwavering loyalty to the legacy of Tupac and West Coast rap, Young Noble was the final member to be added to Outlawz, handpicked by Shakur in 1996. He appeared on landmark tracks like "Hail Mary" from Tupac's posthumous album "The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory," cementing his place in hip-hop history. Over the decades that followed, he helped preserve the Outlawz's legacy through solo projects, collaborations, and outspoken commentary on the struggles and politics of life in the rap world.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Young Noble was born Rufus Lee Cooper III on March 21, 1978. Raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California, he grew up influenced by the emerging West Coast hip-hop movement. Noble was immersed in the culture from an early age, eventually catching the attention of Tupac Shakur through mutual connections. In early 1996, just months before Tupac's death, Noble officially joined the Outlawz, becoming the group's final member. He adopted the alias "Young Noble" in line with the group's tradition of revolutionary-themed names.

Outlawz and Tupac Legacy

Noble's first major appearances came on "The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory," released under Tupac's alias Makaveli. He featured on four tracks, including the iconic "Hail Mary" and "Life of an Outlaw." The album, released two months after Shakur's death, became one of the most revered and analyzed works in hip-hop. Noble's raw, reflective delivery added gravity to the project and introduced him to a global audience.

Following Tupac's death, Noble remained a key member of the Outlawz alongside E.D.I. Mean and Kastro. The group released several albums, including "Still I Rise" with Tupac in 1999, "Ride wit Us or Collide wit Us" in 2000, and "Novakane" in 2001. They developed a cult following and continued releasing music independently well into the 2010s.

Noble also launched a solo career, releasing albums such as "Noble Justice" (2002), "Son of God" (2012), and "Outlaw Nation" (2020). He collaborated with other artists including Hussein Fatal, Johnny J, and Dead Prez, and used his platform to address themes of struggle, systemic injustice, loyalty, and legacy.

Death and Legacy

Young Noble died by suicide on July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. He was 47 years old. His death was confirmed by a representative and publicly mourned by peers, including Snoop Dogg and longtime collaborator E.D.I. Mean. "My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning," E.D.I. wrote in a tribute. "Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON UR FOLKS!"

His death came as a shock to the hip-hop community, prompting conversations about mental health in the industry. Snoop Dogg posted a tribute on social media, urging awareness: "DAMN Mental health is real," adding the song "The Good Die Young" by Shakur and Outlawz in Noble's memory.

Though Noble never sought mainstream stardom, he earned respect for his consistency, authenticity, and unwavering loyalty to Tupac's vision. His music—rooted in grief, resilience, and brotherhood—remains part of a powerful legacy that spans generations.

Young Noble's voice was one of the last living links to one of hip-hop's most legendary movements. His words, his loyalty, and his artistry endure.