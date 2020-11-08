YNW Melly net worth: YNW Melly is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $100 thousand. He is best known for being charged with the double murder of two members of the YNW hip hop collective.

YNW Melly was born in Gifford, Florida in May 1999. He released his debut studio album Melly vs. Melvin in 2019 and the album reached #3 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and #8 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as #17 in Canada. YNW Melly released the mixtape I Am You in 2018 which reached #12 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, #18 in Canada, and #20 on the Billboard 200 chart. He released the mixtape We All Shine in 2019 which reached #17 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. YNW Melly's single "Murder on My Mind" reached #7 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop and US Rap charts as well as #9 in Canada and #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. HE also had success with his singles "223's" (featuring 9lokkNine) and "Suicidal" (solo or featuring Juice Wrld).