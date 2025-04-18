What is YFN Lucci's Net Worth?

YFN Lucci is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. YFN Lucci had his career breakthrough with his 2016 mixtape "Wish Me Well 2" and its lead single "Key to the Streets." He continued his success with the 2017 EP "Long Live Nut" and his 2018 debut studio album "Ray Ray from Summerhill." In 2021, Lucci was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting and charged in a 12-person RICO indictment; he pleaded guilty in early 2024 and spent about a year in prison before being released.

Early Life

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was born on February 16, 1991 in Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up, he was inspired by such Atlanta rappers as T.I. and Jeezy. Lucci has an older brother, also a rapper, who goes by the name YFN KAY.

Recording Career

In late 2014, Lucci signed a record deal with Think it's a Game Entertainment and released his debut mixtape, "Wish Me Well." He became more widely known in 2016, when he released the follow-up mixtape "Wish Me Well 2." His first entry into the Billboard 200, the mixtape spawned the hit single "Key to the Streets," featuring Migos and Trouble. The single reached number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later in 2016, Lucci was featured on Meek Mill's song "You Know." He went on to release his debut EP, "Long Live Nut," in the spring of 2017. With guest appearances by such artists as Rick Ross, Lil Dirk, and Boosie BadAzz, the EP peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, "Everyday We Lit" (featuring PnB Rock), reached number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In February of 2018, Lucci released his second EP, "Freda's Son." The next month, he released his debut studio album, "Ray Ray from Summerhill." The album, featuring guest appearances by such rappers as Meek Mill and Dreezy, peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200. Lucci subsequently put out the EPs "See No Evil,""3 EP," and "3: The Sequel EP," as well as the mixtape "LucciVandross," a collaboration with Yung Bleu. In 2019, he released the mixtapes "650Luc: Gangsta Grillz (a collaboration with DJ Drama) and "HIStory." Lucci went on to release the single "Wet" in early 2020. It served as the lead single from his mixtape "Wish Me Well 3," which was released at the end of the year. Lucci also released three remixes of "Wet," with the official remix featuring rapper Mulatto.

Legal Troubles

In 2018, Lucci was among the parties accused by rapper Rackboy Cam of infringing on the copyright of the latter's 2016 song "Everything Be Lit." Cam filed a complaint in US District Court in Georgia, alleging that Lucci's 2017 song "Everyday We Lit" was too similar. The parties reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount in 2019, but in 2021 a senior US District Court judge issued a $1.7 million default judgment in favor of Cam after two of the defendants failed to respond to the lawsuit. In 2022, the Georgia Court of Appeals vacated the judgment due to one of the defendants not being properly served, and the case was sent back to the lower court.

In early 2021, Lucci was arrested during a statewide manhunt in Georgia and charged with a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in December of 2020. He was also charged with participating in criminal street gang activity. Subsequently, Lucci was among 12 people charged in a RICO indictment that included charges of racketeering, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violating Georgia's anti-gang law. In early 2024, Lucci accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to ten years in prison and ten years of probation. Credited for time already served, he was released in early 2025.

Personal Life

Lucci is the father of four children with three different women. Between 2018 and 2020, he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne.