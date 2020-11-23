Yella Beezy net worth: Yella Beezy is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for his singles including "That's On Me".

Yella Beezy was born in Dallas, Texas. He was a gang member during his teenage years and began rapping and writing lyrics at 13 years old. Yella Beezy was shot in 2018 and hospitalized. He released his debut mixtape Oak Cliff America Vol. 1: Broke Nights Rich Days in 2017 and also released the mixtape Life Work, Vol. 2 the same year. Yella Beezy released the mixtape Ain't No Goin' Bacc in 2018 which reached #24 on the Billboard 200 chart. His mixtape Baccend Beezy was released in 2019 and reached #27 on the Billboard 200. Yella Beezy's single "That's On Me" (solo or with 2 Chainz, T.I., Rich The Kid, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz & Trapboy Freddy) reached #56 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His single "Bacc at It Again" (with Quavo and Gucci Main) reached #78 on the Billboard Hot 100.