What is Vybz Kartel's Net Worth?

Vybz Kartel is a Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist who has a net worth of $1 million. Vybz Kartel is also a songwriter, businessman and convicted murderer.

He was born Adidja Azim Palmer on January 7, 1976, in Kingston, Jamaica. His entertainment career began as a teenager with his first recording, "Love Fat Woman," recorded under the moniker Adi Banton.

In the early 2000s, Kartel gained prominence through his association with Bounty Killer's Alliance group. His breakthrough came with hits like "Guns Like Mine" and "Badman" (2003). His clever wordplay, distinctive voice, and provocative lyrics quickly established him as a leading figure in dancehall music.

Throughout the 2000s, Kartel dominated dancehall with numerous hits, including "Tell You Say," "Emergency," and "Ramping Shop" with Spice. He became known for his prolific output, releasing hundreds of singles and multiple albums. His influence extended beyond music – he launched his own liquor brand, shoe line, and even a controversial skin-bleaching product.

The National Communications Network of Guyana banned Kartel from the airwaves in 2011, citing "obscene lyrics" and that his music brought "nothing positive" to the entertainment industry.

Kartel's career took a dramatic turn in 2011 when he was arrested and later convicted of murder in 2014, receiving a life sentence. Remarkably, his imprisonment did not diminish his musical output or influence. He continued to release music from behind bars, though there was debate about whether these were new recordings or unreleased material. His 2016 album, "King of the Dancehall," peaked at #2 on the US Billboard Reggae Chart. The album's lead single, "Fever," was certified gold in 2020.

In March 2024, his murder conviction was quashed due to juror misconduct. The Jamaican Court of Appeal declined to retry the case and therefore on July 31, 2024, he was released from prison.