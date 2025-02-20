What was Voletta Wallace's Net Worth?

Voletta Wallace, who passed away on February 21, 2025, at the age of 78, was best known as the mother of legendary rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls. Following her son's tragic murder in 1997, she became a fierce guardian of his legacy, transforming her grief into purpose as an author, film producer, and foundation leader. Born in Jamaica and later immigrating to Brooklyn, New York, Wallace worked as a preschool teacher before dedicating her life to preserving her son's memory and seeking justice for his unsolved murder. Through her tireless advocacy, legal battles with record labels, and involvement in numerous biographical projects about her son, she helped cement Biggie's place in hip-hop history while becoming a respected figure in her own right within the music industry.

After the death of her son, Voletta became the manager of Biggie's estate and founded the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. In 2005, she hired Wicked Cow Entertainment to assist with the estate's licensing efforts, including blankets and action figures. In 2018, Wallace appeared in the film "City of Lies," which is based on the 2002 Randall Sullivan book "LAbyrinth: A Detective Investigates the Murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., the Implication of Death Row Records' Suge Knight, and the Origins of the Los Angeles Police Scandal." She has also appeared on several television shows, including "Behind the Music" (2001), "106 & Park" (2007), and "Tavis Smiley" (2009).

The Notorious B.I.G.'s Wealth and Estate

Net Worth at the Time of His Death

When The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was tragically killed in 1997, his estimated net worth was around $10 million. His wealth primarily came from his multi-platinum albums, performances, and music industry ventures. However, his estate would grow exponentially in the decades following his passing.

Who Inherited His Estate?

Biggie did not have a formal will, so his estate was overseen by his mother, Voletta Wallace, who became its administrator. His two children, T'yanna Wallace and Christopher "C.J." Wallace Jr., were the primary beneficiaries, with their inheritance placed in trust funds. His widow, Faith Evans, also played a key role in managing his legacy but did not take a significant portion of the estate for herself.

Growth of the Estate Over Time

Despite his young age at death, Biggie's estate has grown tremendously. Through music sales, streaming, licensing, and merchandising, the estate's value has surged to an estimated $50–$100 million. His albums continue to sell millions of copies, and his music is frequently streamed, keeping royalty revenues high.

Posthumous releases, licensing deals, and his image being used in films, documentaries, and merchandise have further contributed to the estate's success. His music is widely featured in commercials, movies, and video games, ensuring a steady income stream.

Management of the Estate

Voletta Wallace was the estate's primary decision-maker, overseeing branding, licensing, and music-related projects until her death in 2025. Faith Evans has also played a key role in preserving Biggie's legacy. The estate is operated through Notorious B.I.G., LLC, which ensures that profits are distributed to Biggie's heirs and that his brand remains protected.

Both of Biggie's children have become involved in the family business. T'yanna Wallace has launched a clothing line inspired by her father, while C.J. Wallace has pursued acting and other ventures tied to his father's name. Both have received significant financial benefits from their father's legacy.

Posthumous Business Ventures

Biggie's estate continues to expand into modern business ventures. In 2022, the estate launched an NFT collection, tapping into digital markets to generate new revenue. The estate has also been vigilant in protecting his image, taking legal action against unauthorized uses of his likeness to maintain control over his brand.

Additionally, the estate supports charitable efforts through the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which funds education and community programs in honor of Biggie.

Legacy and Ongoing Revenue Streams

Every anniversary of Biggie's death or his album releases brings renewed interest in his music. Special edition vinyl releases, documentary films, and media projects drive increased streaming and merchandise sales. His estate remains one of the most profitable of any late celebrity, continuing to generate millions annually.

Early Life and Teaching Career

Born in Jamaica in 1946, Voletta Wallace grew up in a modest household before immigrating to the United States in search of better opportunities. After emigrating to the U.S., Wallace began working as a secretary and going to nursing school, but after her son was born, she shifted her focus to teaching and often worked two jobs while studying to earn a Master's degree.

She has said, "I made sure my son had an education, a good mattress, clean sheets, good-quality clothes, and I gave him quality time."

Life as Biggie's Mother

During her son's meteoric rise in the hip-hop industry in the early 1990s, Wallace maintained her teaching career while supporting his musical ambitions. Though initially skeptical of his involvement in rap music and street life, she came to embrace his talent and success. She appeared in several of his music videos and was frequently mentioned in his lyrics, becoming a beloved figure among his fans for her strong presence in his life.

Advocacy After Tragedy

Following Biggie's murder on March 9, 1997, Wallace emerged as a powerful voice seeking justice for her son. She filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and became an outspoken critic of the investigation into his killing. She also pursued civil suits against various parties she believed were responsible for or profited from her son's death, demonstrating remarkable strength and persistence in her quest for answers.

Legacy Preservation

Wallace took an active role in maintaining and protecting her son's legacy. She served as an executive producer on the 2009 biopic "Notorious" and published her memoir "Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son, Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G." in 2005. She established the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which provides educational resources and opportunities to inner-city youth.

Business and Legal Battles

As the manager of Biggie's estate, Wallace fought numerous legal battles over her son's intellectual property rights. She worked diligently to ensure proper compensation for his work and carefully controlled how his image and music were used posthumously. Her business acumen helped maintain the value and integrity of his artistic legacy while providing for his children's future.

Legacy

Voletta welcomed her only son, Christopher, in Brooklyn, New York, on May 21, 1972. Christopher's father, politician/welder Selwyn George Latore, left the family two years later. At age 10, Christopher broke his leg after falling off a bus, and Wallace sued the City of New York and received a five-figure settlement that she put aside for her son's college education. Sadly, Christopher was killed by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997; Voletta's last words to her son were, "Just be careful out there." Wallace filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department for wrongful death, accusing them of conspiring to kill her son.

In 2014, Voletta gave an online interview to "HipHopDX" to clear up some of the controversy over her rift with Lil' Kim, explaining at one point, "I did not like the way she was [parading around] national television and radio about Biggie, the love of her life. Her heart, her nose, her mouth, her butt, every part of her. Christopher is not here to defend himself…I was offended and I let her know. She didn't like it and I don't give a hoot."

Before Christopher's tragic death at age 24, he gave Wallace two grandchildren, T'yanna Wallace (born August 8, 1993) and C. J., aka Christopher Wallace Jr., (born October 26, 1996). T'yanna owns the clothing brand Notoriouss, and C.J. played a young version of Biggie in "Notorious."

In March 2021, Voletta told "Entertainment Weekly" that she hadn't given up hope that her son's killer would be caught someday, saying: "I'll never give up. And I hope when I'm not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope."