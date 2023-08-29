Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Nov 27, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Profession: Record producer, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Twista's Net Worth

What is Twista's Net Worth?

Twista is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Twista is known for his rapid chopper style of rapping, which at one point gave him the record for the fastest English-speaking rapper in the world. Since releasing his debut studio album, "Runnin' Off at da Mouth," in 1992, he has released such albums as "Adrenaline Rush," "Kamikaze," "Category F5," and "Dark Horse." Twista has also performed with the hip hop group Speedknot Mobstaz.

Early Life

Twista, whose real name is Carl Mitchell, was born on November 27, 1973 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side. When Mitchell was 12, he started rapping.

Solo Studio Albums

Twista released his debut album, "Runnin' Off at da Mouth," in 1992; at the time, he was going by the name Tung Twista. During this time, he set a new Guinness World Record as the fastest English-speaking rapper in the world, with the ability to pronounce 598 syllables in 55 seconds. Twista's second album, 1994's "Resurrection," was only released in Chicago due to marketing issues involving fellow Chicago rapper Common's album of the same name. He didn't have such issues with his third album, "Adrenaline Rush," which became his first charting album upon its release in 1997. Moreover, the album spawned Twista's first charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, "Get it Wet." He had his biggest commercial success yet with his fourth album, 2004's "Kamikaze," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The first single from the album was also a number-one hit: "Slow Jamz," featuring Kanye West and Jamie Foxx. Two further successful singles, "Overnight Celebrity" and "So Sexy," followed.

Twista released his fifth album, "The Day After," in 2005. The album included the hit singles "Girl Tonite," featuring Trey Songz; "Hit the Floor," featuring Pitbull; and "So Lonely," featuring Mariah Carey. Twista's next album was "Adrenaline Rush 2007," released in the titular year. He followed that in 2008 with "Category F5," which spawned the hit single "Wetter," featuring Erika Shevon. Two years later, Twista released "The Perfect Storm," his eighth studio album as a solo artist. The first single from the album, "Make a Movie," was a solid commercial hit. Twista went on to release the album "Dark Horse" in the summer of 2014. Over the subsequent five years, he released the mixtapes "Crook County" and "Summer 96."

Collaborations

One of Twista's most prolific collaborations has been with the Legendary Traxster, who has produced many of his albums and singles. The Traxster also produced Do or Die's hit 1996 debut single "Po Pimp," on which Twista was featured. In 1998, Twista formed the hip hop group Speedknot Mobstaz with other Chicago-area rappers. The group's first album, "Mobstability," was produced by the Legendary Traxster. Speedknot Mobstaz went on to release a sequel album, "Mobstability II: Nation Business," in 2008. Twista later collaborated with Do or Die on the album "Withdrawal." Among his other notable collaborations, he has appeared on tracks by such artists as Memphis Bleek, Pitbull, Monica, Lil Reese, and Lady Gaga.

Record Labels

Twista formed his first record label, Legit Ballin', in the late 1990s. The label went on to release several compilation albums, including "Legit Ballin'," "Legit Ballin' Vol. 2: Street Scriptures," and the third and fourth volumes of "Respect the Game." In 2008, Twista established another record label, Get Money Gang Entertainment.

Other Appearances

In late 2010, Twista was the subject of the documentary film "Mr. Immortality: The Life and Times of Twista." Later in the decade, he appeared on ABC's reboot of the panel game show "To Tell the Truth," and served as a judge on the Netflix rap competition series "Rhythm + Flow."

Personal Life

In 1991, Twista married Rashida. They had a daughter named Aaliyah before separating in 1996 and later divorcing in 1999. After the divorce, Twista was entangled in legal proceedings relating to hidden assets and failure to pay child support.