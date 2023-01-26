Trippie Redd Net Worth:

What is Trippie Redd's Net Worth?

Trippie Redd is an American rapper and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. In July 2019, Trippie claimed to CelebrityNetWorth in private messages that his net worth is actually $16 million, but did not provide adequate evidence to back up this claim. Trippie Redd's debut studio album "Life's a Trip" was released in 2018 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Trippie's single "Dark Knight Dummo" (featuring Travis Scott) reached #29 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and #72 on the Billboard Hot 100. He has had feuds with 6ix9ine and XXXTentacion. In September 2019, rapper 6IX9INE testified that Trippie Red is a member of a rival Five Nine Brims gang.

Early Life

Redd was born on June 18, 1999 in Canton, Ohio and given the name Michael Lamar White II. He grew up with his younger and older brother primarily in Columbus, Ohio. His mother played a lot of music while he was growing up and he listened to artists like Ashanti, Beyonce, Tupac, and Nas in his early years. He later began listening to artists like T-Pain, Kiss, Nirvana, Green Day, the Offspring, and Simple Plan, among others. His older brother went by the nickname Dirty Redd and was unfortunately killed in a car accident in 2014.

Redd also began releasing music online in 2014. He was inspired by his brother, as well as other rappers like Lil Tae. After he graduated from high school, he moved to Atlanta where he met rapper Lil Wop.

Career

Lil Wop helped Redd begin performing in a professional recording studio. They started working with Kodie Shane and recorded three projects – "Awakening My Inner Beast," "Beast Mode," and "Rock the World Trippie." He eventually landed a record label with Strange Entertainment and moved to Los Angeles.

In May of 2017, Redd released his debut mixtape, "A Love Letter to You." The lead single, "Love Scars," received more than 8 million views on YouTube in a few months. It also received more than 13 million plays on SoundCloud. He was also included on rapper XXXTentacion's album "17." The song he was featured on, "Fuck Love," peaked at the 28th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In October of 2017, White released his second mixtape "A Love Letter to You 2." The album debuted at number 34 on the Billboard 200. He also released a collaboration EP with Lil Wop later that same month called "Angels & Demons." In December of 2017, he released the single "Dark Knight Dummo" featuring Travis Scott. On Christmas day, he released the song "TR666" on his SoundCloud account.

In July of 2018, White announced that his debut studio album would be entitled "Life's a Trip" and would feature 26 tracks. However, he later trimmed it down to 16 tracks. The album was released in August of that year and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 album chart. Later that year, he released "A Love Letter to You 3," which reached number three on the Billboard 200.

In May of 2019, Redd released the track "Under Enemy Arms," the lead single to his second studio album "!." In July of that year, he released the second single, "Mac 10." The album was released in August of 2019. It debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200. The album did not receive rave critical reviews. However, later that year, he released another mixtape called "A Love Letter to You 4." It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming his first chart-topping album.

During the first half of 2020, he appeared on a number of other artist's tracks. He worked with artists KSI, Juice Wrld, and PartyNextDoor. He released the lead single for his third studio album, "Pegasus," in June of 2020. In August of that year, the entire album leaked online. He officially released the album in October of 2020 and it debuted in the second spot on the Billboard 200.

In early 2021, Redd released the deluxe edition of "Pegasus." The reissue was a rock version called "Neon Shark vs. Pegasus." He also announced that he would be releasing his fourth studio album, "Trip at Knight," later that year. He also collaborated with Playboy Carti on the track "Miss the Rage." The song debuted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also released the single "Holy Smokes" which featured Lil Uzi Vert. He released "Trip at Knight" in August of 2021.

Personal Life

Redd had been involved in a number of controversies with other artists. Redd denounced artist 6ix9ine on Twitter after another post claimed the rapper was a pedophile. Redd was then attacked by members of 6ix9ine's team in a New York hotel in November of 2017. In the years that followed, the two continued exchanging insults over social media.

He also had issues with rival rapper XXXTentacion. However, the two went on to quash their issues and collaborated on tracks on multiple occasions. After XXXTentacion died in June of 2018, Redd dyed his hair in memory of the artist.

He has also gotten into some legal trouble. He was arrested in Georgia following an assault on rapper FDM Grady in May of 2018. According to Grady, Redd insulted his girlfriend and Grady briefly drew his firearm on Redd before the two engaged in a fist fight. Grady was then attacked by Redd and three other men. He was arrested on charges of public fighting, criminal trespass, and simple battery. He was arrested again a few months later for allegedly pistol-whipping a woman.