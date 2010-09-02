Trina Net Worth: Trina is an American rapper and model who has a net worth of $6 million dollars. Trina was born Katrina Laverne Taylor on December 3, 1978 in Miami, Florida of Dominican and Bahamian descent and attended Miami Northwestern Senior High School. n her spare time, Trina wrote rap rhymes, which caught the attention of Miami rapper Trick Daddy whom then approached her in 1998 to be featured on his song "Nann Nigga".

The song was later released as the lead single from his second studio album, "www.thug.com", which was released in September 1998. The single later became a hit as it reached number sixty-two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the Rap Songs chart. Thanks to the success of the single, Trina gained popularity and signed a record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records with distribution from Atlantic Records. Trina then began work on her debut album. On March 21, 2000, Trina's debut album "Da Baddest Bitch" was released. The album debuted at number thirty-three on the US Billboard 200 and number eleven on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. "Da Baddest Bitch" was certified Gold in November 2000 by the RIAA. It stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for twenty-nine weeks and on the Hip-Hop/R&B album chart for forty-nine consecutive weeks. Trina is a co-host on Tameka Cottle's late night talk show "Tiny Tonight" alongside singer/reality star Tamar Braxton, Claudia Jordan and Cottle herself. The show premiered December 17, 2012 on VH1. Trina's sixth studio album The One was released in 2017. Her album Still da Baddest reached #1 on both the US Rap and US R&B charts and her album Amazin' reached #1 on the US Independent chart.