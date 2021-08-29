Tory Lanez Net Worth:

What Is Tory Lanez's Net Worth?

Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper, singer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. Tory Lanez has a net worth of $4 million. Lanez released his debut album, "I Told You," in 2016, followed by "Memories Don't Die" (2018), "Love Me Now?" (2018), "Chixtape 5" (2019), and "Daystar" (2020). His first single, "Say It," reached #5 on the "Billboard" Hot R&B Songs chart and #23 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Tory has collaborated with artists such as Soulja Boy, Sean Kingston, Kid Ink, Bow Wow, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti. Lanez has directed several of his music videos, including "Do the Most" (2020), "In the Air" (2020), and "Band A Man" (2021). In 2014, he founded the record label/management company One Umbrella, which started out as a clothing line called Forever Umbrella.

Early Life

Tory Lanez was born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson on July 27, 1992, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. His father, Sonstar, is Bajan, and his mother, Luella, who was from Curaçao, passed away from a rare disease when Tory was 11 years old. Lanez has said of his mother's death, "At the time I was being very bad because I didn't know how to express myself. Music gave me an outlet to express myself and channel that anger." The family moved to Montreal when Lanez was 4 or 5 years old, then they relocated to Miami, Florida. After Luella died, Sonstar worked as a missionary and ordained minister, so the family moved around the country. After Sonstar remarried, he moved the family to Atlanta, Georgia. There, Tory was given the nickname "Lanez" by his friend Hakeem because he "loved seeking thrills and running through the streets."

In 2006, Tory went to live with a cousin in Queens, New York, due to behavioral issues, then he lived with his grandmother in Toronto, but she didn't want to take care of him. Lanez told "XXL" magazine, "I ended up moving downtown with these three dudes that I didn't really know…From like 15-18, I was just fighting them. I fought like every day and these were like older dudes. It was every man for himself. That's what made me a man, having to fend for myself and being in a situation where there is no dad, no grandma and no mom to help you." He began rapping a few years after his mother's death and gave himself the nickname "Notorious" in honor of Notorious B.I.G. He started going by "Tory Lanez," and after quitting school at age 16, he began performing at outdoor concerts.

Career

Lanez released the mixtape "T.L 2 T.O" in 2009, and after rapper Sean Kingston saw a video of him freestyling, he asked Tory to meet with him in early 2010. That year Lanez released four mixtapes, "Playing for Keeps," "Just Landed," "One Verse One Hearse," and "Mr. 1 Verse Killah," and in 2011, he signed with Kingston's record label, Time is Money Entertainment. He then released several more mixtapes, including "Chixtape" (2011), "Sincerely Tory" (2012), "Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story" (2013), and "Lost Cause" (2014). His debut studio album, "I Told You," was released on August 19, 2016, on Interscope Records/Mad Love Records. The Gold album reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Rap Albums chart and #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and featured the hit singles "Say It" (3x Platinum) and "Luv" (2x Platinum).

Tory's follow-up, 2018's "Memories Don't Die," topped the Canadian Albums Chart and reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. His next two albums, 2018's "Love Me Now?" and 2019's "Chixtape 5" reached #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and cracked the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200, Canadian Albums Chart, and UK Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tory began hosting "Quarantine Radio" on Instagram Live, and in September 2020, he released his fifth album, "Daystar," on his own label. The album reached #4 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Lanez has performed on numerous tracks by other artists, such as G-Eazy's "Drifting" (2015), Busta Rhymes' "Girlfriend" (2017), and T-Pain's "Getcha Roll On" (2019). He has also been credited as a songwriter on tracks by Jeezy, Meek Mill, Fifth Harmony, and Alicia Keys.

Personal Life

In July 2020, Lanez attended a house party that turned violent, and when police arrived, they found a concealed weapon in his car and arrested him. Fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion was also in the car, suffering from an injury to her foot. Though it was initially reported that broken glass had caused the injury, Megan later revealed that it was actually a gunshot wound and that Tory was the shooter. Lanez received three felony charges in October 2020, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and a protective order was issued against him, prohibiting him from contacting Megan or coming within 100 feet of her. In August 2021, Tory violated the protective order, and his bail was increased to $250,000, up from $190,000. Lanez has feuded with several rappers, including Drake, Jacquees, and Joyner Lucas. After Tory and Jacquees ended their short-lived feud, they went on tour together. Lanez has a son named Kai, who was born in April 2017.

Awards and Nominations

In 2017, Lanez earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song for "Luv." He has received several Juno Award nominations, winning Rap Recording of the Year for "Shooters" in 2017 and "Love Me Now?" In 2019 and R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for "Feel It Too" in 2020. "Henny in Hand" earned Tory a Much Music Video Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Video in 2015, and he received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2019. In 2016, he earned nominations from the BET Awards (Best New Artist), BET Hip Hop Awards (Best New Hip Hop Artist), MOBO Awards (Best International Act), and Soul Train Music Awards (Best New Artist), and in 2019, he was nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award for Best International Flow.