What is Tinie Tempah's Net Worth?

Tinie Tempah, or Tinie, is an English television personality and rapper who has a net worth of $10 million. It should also be noted that in 2019 Tinie married Eve De Haan, one of eight children born to British business tycoon Sir Roger De Haan. Roger De Haan's net worth has been estimated to be in the $900 – $1.1 billion range.

Tinie Tempah had his breakthrough in 2010 with his debut studio album, "Disc-Overy," which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and included the British number-one singles "Pass Out" and "Written in the Stars." Tinie went on to release the studio albums "Demonstration" and "Youth" before retiring from rapping.

Early Life and Education

Tinie, whose real name is Patrick Okogwu, was born on November 7, 1988 in London, England to Nigerian Igbo parents Patrick Sr. and Rosemary. He has three younger siblings named Kelly, Kelvin, and Marian. Okogwu was educated at St. Paul's Catholic School, after which he attended Saint Francis Xavier College. He came up with his stage name Tinie Tempah after viewing the music video for the So Solid Crew song "21 Seconds."

Career Beginnings

Tinie began his music career in 2005 with the Aftershock Hooligans label. That year, he released his debut mixtape, "Chapter 1: Verse 22." In 2006, Tinie gained recognition on the British music television channel Channel U with his songs "Tears" and "Wifey." The following year, he released the mixtape "Hood Economics Room 147: The 80 Minute Course." After that, Tinie left Aftershock and founded the independent label Disturbing London with his manager and cousin Dumi Oburota. Initially, the label was largely funded by student loans and proceeds from buying and selling cars.

In 2009, Tinie performed at the annual Wireless Festival in London. There, he caught the attention of music scout and consultant Jade Richardson, who recommended him to Parlophone Records president Miles Leonard. Tinie went on to land a contract with Parlophone in October of 2009.

Breakthrough

Tinie had his commercial breakthrough in early 2010 with his debut single "Pass Out," which entered the UK Singles Chart at number one. His second single, "Frisky," came out in June, and entered the Singles Chart at number two. Tinie went on to play a number of festival dates throughout the summer. In September, he released his third single, "Written in the Stars," which became another number-one hit for him on the UK Singles Chart. For his fourth single, "Miami 2 Ibiza," Tinie partnered with Swedish House Mafia. Tinie finally released his long-awaited debut studio album, "Disc-Overy," in October of 2010; it featured all of his charted singles up until that point. The album was a massive hit, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart. Tinie subsequently released two more official singles from the album: "Invincible," featuring Kelly Rowland, and "Wonderman," featuring Ellie Goulding. For his incredible success, he earned four Brit Award nominations, winning two for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.

Further Releases

In late 2011, Tinie released the mixtape "Happy Birthday." The next year, he was featured on the Calvin Harris tracks "Mosh Pit" and "Drinking from the Bottle." In the summer of 2013, Tinie premiered the lead single from his upcoming album "Demonstration" on the radio. The single, "Trampoline," peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. That was followed by the second single, "Children of the Sun," which reached number six in the UK. Tinie's album "Demonstration" finally came out in November of 2013, entering the UK Albums Chart at number three. Two more official singles followed the release of the album: "Lover Not a Fighter" and "5 Minutes." In 2014, Tinie had a big hit as a featured artist on Cheryl Cole's comeback song "Crazy Stupid Love," which sailed to number one in the UK.

In the summer of 2015, Tinie released "Not Letting Go," the first single from his upcoming album "Youth." Featuring Jess Glynne, the single reached number one in the UK. Tinie notched another number-one single later in the year with DJ KDA's "Turn the Music Louder (Rumble)," on which he was featured alongside singer-songwriter Katy B. A couple months after that, he released the mixtape "Junk Food." In the spring of 2016, Tinie released "Girls Like," featuring Zara Larsson; it was the second single from "Youth." That was followed in early 2017 by a third single, "Text from Your Ex," featuring Tinashe. "Youth" was finally released in April of 2017, debuting at number nine on the UK Albums Chart.

Television Appearances

Tinie has made many appearances on British television. In late 2011, he hosted an episode of the comedy panel game show "Never Mind the Buzzcocks." The following year, he performed at the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London. Later, in 2015, Tinie became a team captain on Sky 1's comedy panel game show "Bring the Noise." The year after that, he appeared on "Top Gear" in an SUV challenge in South Africa.

In a 2020 episode of "The Big Narstie Show," Tinie dropped the "Tempah" from his stage name to become just Tinie. The same year, he appeared in the Channel 4 documentary "The Talk," about black Britons sharing their experiences talking to their children about racism. In 2021, Tinie presented the four-part Channel 4 documentary "Extraordinary Extensions," and in 2022 presented the BBC Arts series "Extraordinary Portraits."

Personal Life

In July of 2019, Tinie married Eve De Haan, daughter of business scion Sir Roger De Haan. Together, they have two daughters.

Tinie supports Arsenal FC, and is a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.