The Island Boys Net Worth

What are the Island Boys' Net Worths?

The Island Boys are a social media and hip hop duo who have a combined net worth of $400 thousand. The Island Boys consists of fraternal twin brothers Franky and Alex Venegas. In late 2021, the pair went viral with their song "I'm an Island Boy," which started as a video on Twitter before becoming a meme on TikTok. The Island Boys are known for their distinctive appearances, marked by tattoos, vertical dreadlocks, and diamond teeth.

Early Lives

Franky and Alex Venegas were born as fraternal twins on July 16, 2001. They are of Cuban descent. The boys' father passed away when they were young, and they were subsequently raised by their single mother. Growing up, Franky and Alex were involved in numerous criminal activities that got them into trouble with the law, including robbery, grand theft auto, and drug possession. Due to this delinquent behavior, the brothers were kicked out of the house by their mother when they were 18. While in jail for one of their crimes, they decided to become rappers.

Social Media and Music Career

Franky and Alex first gained recognition in late 2021 when a video of them performing a song went viral on Twitter. The song was called "I'm an Island Boy." In the video, the brothers showed off their distinctive appearances, including their tattoos, vertical dreadlocks, and diamond teeth. The video went on to amass nine million views and become a meme on TikTok, where the Island Boys post under the page display name Flyysoulja. A fully produced version of "I'm an Island Boy," accompanied by a music video, was eventually released. The Island Boys promoted the release with a poorly received performance at Miami's Club LIV.

The Island Boys released their first EPs, "Stardom" and "Life Been Good," in 2021; both were credited to Flyysoulja. In 2022, the duo released the studio albums "17" and "Trendsetters," with the latter being credited to Kodiyakredd. The Island Boys continue to have a presence on TikTok, with more than seven million followers and over 150 million "likes."

Other Media Appearances

Due to their viral success, the Island Boys have made some appearances in other media beyond the Internet. In 2022, it was announced that they would compete on the reality television show "Ultimate Social Boxing." The same year, the twins were the subjects of the documentary "Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story," which documents their personal and professional lives.

Feuds

The Island Boys have been known to get into feuds with other social media personalities. They have feuded with podcaster and YouTuber Adam22, rapper Blueface, TikTok personality Bryce Hall, and YouTuber brothers Logan and Jake Paul, among others. The Island Boys have even been engaged in light feuds with major celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, who mocked the twins on their comedy special "2021 and Done."

Domestic Abuse Allegations

In early 2022, Franky was accused of domestic abuse by his girlfriend Montaisha Shanell, who made her allegations via Instagram Live. She claimed that Franky regularly beat her, with the abuse having occurred for several months by that point in time. Soon after that allegation, Franky was accused of hitting his brother's girlfriend when she refused to leave their house. However, no charges were filed.

US Army Marketing Controversy

The Island Boys generated some controversy in early 2022 when they made a video on the video-sharing platform Cameo that saw them advertising the US Army. The video was reposted on TikTok by Texas-based army recruiter Orlando Tamez, whom the brothers named in their speech. After the video was again reposted, this time on Reddit, it attracted the attention of the US Army Recruiting Command, which issued a statement clarifying that the Island Boys were not authorized or paid to market the US Army.

Connection to Andrew James Thomas

In early 2022, the Venegas brothers' Florida home was raided by police, who were looking for Andrew James Thomas. A childhood friend of the brothers, Thomas was arrested on the property in relation to a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of an eight-year-old girl just three days earlier. Alex Venegas asserted that Thomas asked him to hide the gun in their house, and refused. Ultimately, the Venegas brothers were not implicated in the case; Thomas, meanwhile, was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree murder.