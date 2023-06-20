What is The D.O.C.'s net worth?

The D.O.C. is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. The D.O.C. is best known for collaborating with N.W.A., Easy-E and Dr. Dre and for being a member of the group Fila Fresh Crew. The D.O.C. co-founded Death Row Records with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. His debut solo studio album, "No One Can Do It Better," was released in 1989 and reached #1 on the US R&B chart and #20 on the Billboard 200 chart. The D.O.C. released the album "Helter Skelter" in 1996. That album reached #5 on the US R&B chart and #30 in the US. He released the album "Deuce" in 2003. His singles "It's Funky Enough" and "The D.O.C. & The Doctor" both reached #1 on the US Rap chart. The D.O.C. also appeared on the albums N.W.A. and the Posse by N.W.A. and Tuffest Man Alive by Fila Fresh Crew.

Early Life

The D.O.C. was born on June 10, 1968 in Dallas, Texas and given the name Tracy Lynn Curry. He grew up in the Dallas area and enjoyed listening to rap and hip hop from a young age. While a teenager, he began his rap career as a member of Fila Fresh Crew, a hip hop trio.

Career

By 1987, Fila Fresh Crew had made four songs that were featured on the compilation album "N.W.A. and the Posse" which featured a number of other artists a well. The same four songs appeared on the group's own album, "Tuffest Man Alive," in 1988. The group disbanded not long after the release of the album. By this point, he had moved to Los Angeles and became acquainted with members of N.W.A. and Ruthless Records.

He began using the name the D.O.C. after he was signed to Eazy-E's Ruthless Records. He contributed lyrics to N.W.A.'s debut studio album, "Straight Outta Compton," He also wrote for Eazy-E's debut studio album, "Eazy-Duz-It." Additionally, he co-wrote "Keep Watchin'" from Michel'le's self-titled debut album.

In 1989, the D.O.C. released his solo debut album, "No One Can Do It Better." It was produced by Dr. Dre and was very well-received by critics. It peaked at the 20th spot on the "Billboard 200" charts. By 1994, the album reached platinum status and is considered to be one of the landmarks of early West Coast Rap.

Five months after the release of his album, the D.O.C. was involved in a near fatal car accident. While driving home from a party, he fell asleep at the wheel and was thrown out of his rear window. He slammed face first into a tree and suffered injuries which required 21 hours of plastic surgery. He could not speak for a month and was left with a significantly different voice. The change in voice had a clear impact on his solo career, though he continued working as a writer very frequently.

He continued writing for N.W.A. and co-wrote all the songs on their 1990 album "100 Miles and Runnin'" except for "Just Don't Bite It" and "Kamurshol." He also co-wrote extensively for "Niggaz4Life." In 1991, the D.O.C. left Ruthless Records along with Dr. Dre to sing with the newly founded Death Row Records. He then contributed to Dr. Dre's debut solo album "The Chronic" as a writer and is mentioned in the album several times. He also worked on Snoop Dogg's debut album "Doggystyle" and added some vocals on the song "Serial Killa." He continued to be a ghostwriter for various songs on subsequent Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg albums.

In 1996, the D.O.C. attempted a comeback by putting out a new solo album, the first after his accident, called "Heltah Skeltah." The title and concept behind the album were originally developed by Dr. Dre. However, by 1994, the D.O.C. became disillusioned with Death Row Records and Dr. Dre after not having received payment for his ghostwriting work at Death Row. He then decided to leave Death Row and moved to Atlanta where he recorded the album, keeping the title and concept to spite Dr. Dre. The album was largely ignored.

In 1997, he founded his own Dallas-based label, Silverback Records. He had made up with Dr. Dre and was featured on his 1999 comeback album, "2001." In 2000, he appeared on stage with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg during the "Up in Smoke Tour." In 2003, the D.O.C. released his third album entitled "Deuce" which was produced by Dr. Dre. In 2006, he wrote lyrics for Snoop Dogg's album "The Blue Carpet Treatment." The same year, he also revealed he was working on his fourth album, "Voices" with Dr. Dre.

In 2015, he revealed that his natural voice was returning. However, he took a break from releasing music for a while. In 2022, he collaborated with Codefendants, a new group formed by Ceschi and Sam King from Get Dead. This marked the first new recording featuring the D.O.C. in 19 years.

Personal Life

The D.O.C. was in a relationship with singer Erykah Badu for some time which resulted in the birth of their daughter, Puma. The two share parenting responsibilities but are no longer romantically involved. However, he has stated in various interviews that he remains interested in a relationship with Badu. Regardless, the two remain very close. They had originally met in 2002 when the D.O.C. was abusing alcohol and drugs. The accident that injured the D.O.C. in 1989 was a pivotal moment in his life, as it set him down a path of self-destruction. However, after meeting Badu, he got sober and began taking better care of himself and then focused on raising their daughter after Puma was born.