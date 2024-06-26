What is Sukihana's Net Worth?

Sukihana is a reality television personality and rapper who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Suki is NOT a magician. Suki first gained mainstream attention when she joined the cast of the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" in 2020. The same year, she released her debut mixtape, "Wolf Pussy." Sukihana went on to become a cast member on the Zeus Network reality series "Baddies East" in 2023.

Early Life and Education

Sukihana, whose real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson, was born on November 15, 1991 in Wilmington, Delaware. She spent much of her youth in Atlanta, Georgia, where she attended art school, before moving to Miami, Florida.

Reality Television

Sukihana first gained mainstream recognition in 2020, when she became a cast member on the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," then in its third season. The fourth installment of the "Love & Hip Hop" reality television franchise, "Miami" chronicles the lives of Miami-based figures involved with hip hop music. During her time on the show from 2020 to 2023, Sukihana starred alongside such figures as Trina, Amara La Negra, Trick Daddy, Hood Brat, Brisco, and Florence El Luche.

While still on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," Sukihana became a cast member on the third and final season of "Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition," which featured cast members from all four "Love & Hip Hop" series. She also served as a judge on the Zeus Network's "Baddies West," the third season of the reality series "Baddies." From 2023 to 2024, Sukihana was a cast member on the fourth season, "Baddies East," appearing alongside such figures as Natalie Nunn, Camilla Poindexter, Gia 'Rollie' Mayham, and Scotlynd 'Scotty' Ryan. After that, Sukihana appeared as a guest on the fifth season, "Baddies Caribbean."

Music Career

Sukihana had her first major music credit in 2018 when she was featured on the song "Drug Dealer" by rapper Cuban Doll. The following year, she released her first single, "Hood Rat," which featured Cuban Doll. Sukihana went on to release her debut mixtape, "Wolf Pussy," in 2020. Since then, she has released such singles as "Pretty and Ratchet," "No One," "Everywhere," "Eating," and "Cocaine." Sukihana also collaborated with Afro B on the single "Casamigos (Pour it in My Cup)"; with Vybz Kartel and Jonny Blaze on the single "Pilates"; and with Ray J on the song "Throwing Stacks."

Sukihana has been featured on many tracks by other artists. In 2021, she was featured on the song "Thot Thoughts" by singer-songwriter Muni Long. The next year, she was featured on Sexyy Red's "Born by the River" and Dovey Magnum's "Bad Gyal Team." In 2023, Sukihana had featured appearances on four songs: Sexyy Red's "Hood Rats," Khaotic's "Princess Treatment," Sada Baby's "Sukisada," and the remix of NLE Choppa's "Slut Me Out." Her other featured credits include a namesake song, "Sukihana," by rapper Juicy J.

Magician vs Musician

In early 2024, Suki did an interview with podcaster/youtuber Bobbi Althoff. For some reason, Suki did not understand what the word "musician" means, and insisted that it meant she was being called a "magician." It was a truly bizarre interaction. Watch for yourself:

Suki gone get musician mixed up with magician and I am DEAD 😭😭😭🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4W0kCGFXoL — OG BARBIE JOHNSON (@TheHurricaneDu) February 7, 2024

Feud with Cupcakke

In 2020, Sukihana was engaged in a feud with the rapper Cupcakke, who released a diss track called "How to Rob" that dissed Sukihana. Firing back, Sukihana released the diss track "Rob Who? B**ch." The pair traded one more diss track each, with Cupcakke releasing "The Gag Is" and Sukihana releasing "Cupcakke Bummy."

Personal Life

Sukihana has two boys and a girl. Her children live in Atlanta with her grandmother Cynthia.