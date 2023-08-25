Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 28, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: Corona Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Rapper, Author, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Styles P's Net Worth

What is Styles P's Net Worth?

Styles P is an American rapper, author, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $2 million. Styles P rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the East Coast hip hop group the Lox, alongside Sheek Louch and Jadakiss. The group had its breakthrough with its debut album, "Money, Power & Respect," released in 1998. Styles P also has a solo career, with albums including "A Gangster and a Gentleman," "Time is Money," "Phantom and the Ghost," and "G-Host."

Early Life

Styles P, whose real name is David Styles, was born on November 28, 1974 in the Queens borough of New York City to a South African mother and a Jamaican father. He had a younger brother named Gary. Following the divorce of their parents, the boys moved to Yonkers with their mother.

The Lox

In Yonkers, Styles befriended Sean Jacobs and Jason Phillips. As high school students, the trio formed a group called the Bomb Squad and started recording demos and performing at local shows. In 1994, the group made an appearance on the song "Set it Off" by the hip hop group Main Source. The Bomb Squad was eventually renamed the Warlox. Fellow Yonkers native and singer Mary J. Blige eventually got ahold of the group's demo tape; impressed, she passed it along to rapper Sean Combs, who subsequently signed the Warlox to a record deal with his Bad Boy Records label. At Combs's urging, the trio changed its name to the Lox. Styles adopted the stage name Styles P, while Jacobs became Sheek Louch and Phillips became Jadakiss. In 1996, the Lox had its first single, "Well, Well, Well," which was featured on DJ Clue's mixtape "Show Me the Money." The next year, the group rose to national prominence with the multi-platinum single "We'll Always Love Big Poppa," a tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. The Lox also collaborated with Sean Combs on the remix of his hit single "It's All About the Benjamins."

The Lox had its big breakthrough with its debut album, "Money, Power & Respect," which was released in early 1998. The album made it to number three on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart; it also spawned the hit singles "If You Think I'm Jiggy" and the title track. In early 2000, the Lox released its second album, "We Are the Streets," through Ruff Ryder Records. Another commercial success, it launched the successful singles "Wild Out" and "Ryde or Die, Bitch." Following a long break during which the members of the group worked on their own solo projects, the Lox got back together to record its debut EP, "The Trinity," which came out in 2014. That was followed in late 2016 by "Filthy America… It's Beautiful," the group's third studio album and first in 16 years. The Lox's next album was "Living Off Xperience," released in the summer of 2020.

Solo Career

In the summer of 2002, Styles released his first solo album, "A Gangster and a Gentleman." The album was supported by the hit single "Good Times," which reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Styles's next solo album, "Time is Money," came out in late 2006. A year later, he released "Super Gangster (Extraordinary Gentleman)." Styles put out his fourth studio album, "Master of Ceremonies," in 2011; it features guest appearances by Pharoahe Monch, Busta Rhymes, Lloyd Banks, and Pharrell Williams, among others. After that, Styles released four more albums in quick succession: "The World's Most Hardest MC Project" in 2012, "Float" in 2013, "Phantom and the Ghost" in 2014, and "A Wise Guy and a Wise Guy" in 2015. His subsequent albums include "G-Host," "S.P. the GOAT: Ghost of All Time," "Presence," and "Penultimate: A Calm Wolf is Still a Wolf."

Collaborative Releases

Styles has released a number of collaborative albums with other artists. In early 2010, with DJ Green Lantern, he released "The Green Ghost Project." Two years later, he released "#The1st28," a collaborative mixtape with Currensy. In 2017, Styles collaborated with Talib Kweli on the EP "The Seven," which also featured appearances by his fellow Lox members Jadakiss and Sheek Louch. Also in 2017, Styles collaborated with Berner on "Vibes." He subsequently released the 2018 collaborative album "Beloved" with Dave East, and later, in 2021, released "Wreckage Manner" with Havoc.

Other Endeavors

Styles has been involved in a variety of other endeavors beyond music. In 2010, he released the novel "Invincible," and in 2011 opened a juice bar in the Bronx called Juices for Life. Later, in 2020, Styles appeared alongside his wife in the 16th season of the reality television series "Marriage Boot Camp." He went on to appear in the Showtime documentary series "Everything's Gonna Be All White" in 2022.

Personal Life

In the summer of 1995, Styles married his wife Adjua. He gained two stepchildren from his wife's previous relationship: Noah and Tai. The latter child died by suicide in 2015. Earlier, in 2001, Styles had lost his brother Gary in a car accident.

In the summer of 2002, Styles stabbed a man in the backside during an altercation at a New York nightclub. He surrendered himself to authorities in November and subsequently served an eight-month sentence. Styles has publicly denounced Black Lives Matter and endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 election.