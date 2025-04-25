Last Updated: April 25, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesRappers
Net Worth:
$1 Million
  1. What Is Stunna Girl's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Stunna Girl Ethnicity
  4. Music Career
  5. Baddies West
  6. Shooting Incident
  7. Personal Life

What is Stunna Girl's Net Worth?

Stunna Girl is an American rapper and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Stunna Girl first gained recognition for her raps on the video-sharing platforms YouTube and TikTok in the late 2010s. In 2023, she starred on "Baddies West," the third season of the Zeus Network reality series "Baddies." Stunna Girl has released such popular tracks as "Runway," "Real Rap,"  "On the Record," and "Like Dat."

Early Life

Stunna Girl, whose real name is Suzanne Brown, was born on July 2, 1998 in Sacramento, California. She had a rough childhood alongside her seven siblings, as the kids had to move multiple times due to their mother being in prison. Brown ended up taking to the streets, where she got involved with crime and was herself sent to jail. After three years behind bars for a robbery and gun charge, Brown was released. She went to live with her grandmother, who was addicted to drugs.

Stunna Girl Ethnicity

Stunna Girl's ethnicity includes Mexican and Samoan heritage.

Music Career

With the rap name Stunna Girl, Brown began gaining recognition in the late 2010s for her raps on YouTube and TikTok. She had her breakout hit with the 2019 song "Runway," which went viral and amassed over 15 million views on YouTube. This led to Stunna Girl signing a contract with Capitol Records. She went on to release such further hits as "Real Rap," "Rotation," "On the Record," "Pop You," and "Like Dat," among others. Stunna Girl also released the diss track "Let it Drip," aimed at rapper Noni Blanco, and collaborated with JT on the song "Lemon Pepper," from her 2024 mixtape "City Cinderella."

(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

Baddies West

In 2023, Stunna Girl was part of the cast of "Baddies West," the third season of the Zeus Network reality television series "Baddies." Her cast mates included Natalie Nunn, Lo London, Chrisean Rock, Rollie Mayham, and Scotty Ryan. "Baddies West" featured these and other 'baddies' as they traveled around the Western United States in a tour bus, partying in various mansions along the way. Stunna Girl declined to return for the fourth season of "Baddies" due to conflicts with the Zeus Network.

Shooting Incident

In the summer of 2024, Stunna Girl posted on social media that she had been shot in the chest and subsequently hospitalized for her injuries. She included a video showing the aftermath of the gunshot as well as a medical document confirming the injury. However, Stunna Girl did not reveal how, why, or where the shooting occurred.

Personal Life

Stunna Girl was previously married to Young Rich Mula, also known as Richmula 500. In 2024, after he allegedly ran away from the scene when his wife was shot in the chest, the pair divorced. The announcement of the divorce was made by Stunna Girl in an Instagram story.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
