Stormzy net worth: Stormzy is a British rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. He is known for being one of the most popular UK rappers.

Stormzy was born in Croydon, London, England in July 1993. He is known for his grime beats and freestyles. Stormzy released his debut studio album Gang Signs & Prayer in 2017. The album reached #1 in the UK and in Ireland. Stormzy released the album Heavy Is the Head in 2019 and it reached #1 in the UK, #3 in Ireland, and #6 in Denmark. His single "Vossi Bop" reached #1 in the UK and #4 in Ireland. Stormzy's single "Own It" (featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy" reached #1 in the UK and #8 in Ireland. He was featured on the #1 UK singles "Bridge over Trouble Water" by Artists for Grenfell and "Take Me Back to London" by Ed Sheeran.