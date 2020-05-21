Stormzy Net Worth

How much is Stormzy Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesRappers
Stormzy Net Worth:
$25 Million

Stormzy net worth: Stormzy is a British rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. He is known for being one of the most popular UK rappers.

Stormzy was born in Croydon, London, England in July 1993. He is known for his grime beats and freestyles. Stormzy released his debut studio album Gang Signs & Prayer in 2017. The album reached #1 in the UK and in Ireland. Stormzy released the album Heavy Is the Head in 2019 and it reached #1 in the UK, #3 in Ireland, and #6 in Denmark. His single "Vossi Bop" reached #1 in the UK and #4 in Ireland. Stormzy's single "Own It" (featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy" reached #1 in the UK and #8 in Ireland. He was featured on the #1 UK singles "Bridge over Trouble Water" by Artists for Grenfell and "Take Me Back to London" by Ed Sheeran.

Stormzy Net Worth

Net Worth:$25 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion