Snootie Wild net worth

What was Snootie Wild's net worth?

Snootie Wild was an American rapper who had a net worth of $100 thousand at the time of his death. Snootie Wild was best known for his breakout single "Yayo," a gritty street anthem that helped introduce him to a national audience in 2014. The song became his signature record and connected him with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who became an important mentor and signed him to his CMG label. Snootie Wild's career was built on a raw, autobiographical style that reflected his North Memphis upbringing, his time in prison, and his attempt to turn hardship into momentum through music.

Although his mainstream run was brief, Snootie Wild made a strong impression during the mid-2010s Southern rap wave. His best-known projects included the EP "Go Mode" and the mixtape "Ain't No Stoppin," both of which showcased his raspy delivery, melodic instincts, and ability to blend street narratives with radio-ready hooks. His life and career were cut short in 2022, when he died after being shot in Houston.

Early Life

Snootie Wild was born LePreston Porter III on April 23, 1985, in Memphis, Tennessee. He grew up in North Memphis, an area that would later become central to his identity as an artist. Before music became his path, Porter was known as a gifted athlete. He played football in high school and appeared to have the physical ability and competitive drive to pursue sports seriously.

That path changed after legal trouble interrupted his young adulthood. Porter spent time in prison, an experience that deeply shaped both his personal outlook and his music. After his release, he began focusing more seriously on rap, using music as a way to describe the environment he came from and the survival instincts he developed along the way.

Breakthrough With "Yayo"

Snootie Wild's breakthrough came in 2013 with "Yayo." The song quickly gained traction in Memphis and then spread beyond the city, helped by its menacing production, memorable hook, and Snootie's commanding delivery. Its success caught the attention of Yo Gotti, one of Memphis' most prominent rap figures.

Yo Gotti signed Snootie Wild to his Collective Music Group label, better known as CMG. In 2014, a remix of "Yayo" featuring Yo Gotti helped push the song even further. The track became Snootie's defining hit and reached No. 40 on Billboard's mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart. For a rapper who had only recently emerged from the regional scene, it was a major commercial breakthrough.

The success of "Yayo" positioned Snootie Wild as one of CMG's early breakout acts and briefly made him one of the more promising street rappers coming out of Memphis. The song also gave him a calling card that followed him for the rest of his career.

Music Career

After the success of "Yayo," Snootie Wild released the EP "Go Mode" in 2014. The project included collaborations with artists such as Yo Gotti, Starlito, and Zed Zilla, and it helped establish the sound and tone of his early career. He followed that momentum with the 2015 mixtape "Ain't No Stoppin," which continued to build on his reputation for hard-edged, motivational street rap.

Snootie's music often balanced aggression with reflection. His voice had a rough, urgent quality, but his best songs also carried a sense of perseverance. He rapped about prison, ambition, loyalty, survival, and the emotional cost of street life. While he never duplicated the commercial impact of "Yayo," he maintained a loyal audience and continued releasing singles over the years.

His output slowed in the late 2010s and early 2020s, but he remained active enough to keep his name alive among fans of Memphis rap. Shortly before his death, he teased new music, including a song called "Respect," suggesting that he was still trying to push his career forward.

Death

Snootie Wild died on February 26, 2022, after being shot in Houston, Texas. He was 36 years old. According to reports cited by Billboard, police found him near an SUV in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His official Instagram page appeared to confirm the news with a tribute stating that his name and legacy would live on.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were complicated and still developing when early reports were published. Police said video appeared to show another vehicle arrive before people got out and spoke for a short period, followed by a single gunshot. At the time of the initial reporting, no arrests had been made.

Legacy

Snootie Wild's career was brief, but "Yayo" secured his place in the history of 2010s Memphis rap. The song captured a specific moment when Southern street rap was moving rapidly through mixtapes, clubs, regional radio, and label-backed remixes. For Snootie, it was the record that transformed him from a local Memphis rapper into a national name.

His story also became part of the larger CMG narrative. As one of the artists associated with Yo Gotti's label during its early growth, Snootie Wild helped represent the gritty Memphis sound that later became even more influential in mainstream hip-hop. Though his discography was not large, his voice, image, and signature hit made him memorable to fans who followed that era.

Snootie Wild left behind children, family members, collaborators, and fans who remembered him as more than the rapper behind "Yayo." His music reflected struggle, survival, and the hope of turning a difficult past into something bigger.