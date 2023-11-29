Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Sep 8, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Houston Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.981 m) Profession: Rapper, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Slim Thug's Net Worth

What is Slim Thug's Net Worth?

Slim Thug is a rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Slim Thug released his debut solo studio album, "Already Platinum," in 2005. He has released many albums since then, including "Boss of All Bosses," "Tha Thug Show," and "Midlife Crisis." Slim Thug also formed and led the hip hop collective Boss Hogg Outlawz, which released multiple albums during its activity from 2001 to 2011.

Early Life

Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, was born on September 8, 1980 in Houston, Texas. As a teenager, he attended Eisenhower High School and performed freestyle raps at local high school parties.

Career Beginnings

Slim Thug began his rap career in the late 1990s with the record label and hip hop collective Swishahouse. After leaving the group, he formed his own record label, Boss Hogg Outlawz, and released his first mixtape, "I Represent This." He also bought a pair of record stores and worked in real estate.

Solo Studio Albums and EPs

After releasing a few mixtapes in the early 00s, Slim Thug put out his debut solo studio album, "Already Platinum," in 2005. The album reached number two on the Billboard 200. Slim Thug's second solo album, "Boss of All Bosses," came out in 2009; it debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200. The next year, he released "Tha Thug Show," which only made it to number 89. Slim Thug's subsequent solo album was "Boss Life," released in 2013. That same year, he released his first EP, "Welcome to Texas."

In 2015, Slim Thug released his fifth solo studio album, "Hogg Life: The Beginning," followed shortly by the sequels "Hogg Life, Vol. 2: Still Surviving" and "Hogg Life, Vol. 3: Hustler of the Year." A third sequel, "Hogg Life, Vol. 4: American King," came out in 2016. That was followed in 2017 by "Welcome 2 Houston" and "The World is Yours." In 2019, Slim Thug released the EP "Big Bad Boston and the Boss," which was a collaboration with Boston George, and the album "Suga Daddy Slim: On tha Prowl." His subsequent solo albums have included "Thug Life" (2020), "BIGslim" (2022), and "Midlife Crisis" (2023). Big Slim's other EPs include "SDS Vibes" (2021) and "Where Dreams Are Made" (2023).

Collaborative Studio Albums

Big Slim has released numerous collaborative studio albums, with his first being 2001's "Boss Hogg Outlaws," a collaboration with rapper E.S.G. Two years after that, he collaborated with Lil' Keke on "The Big Unit." In 2004, with his Houston-based hip hop collective Boss Hogg Outlawz, Slim Thug released the album "Boyz-n-Blue." Other rappers on the album include T. Harris, Chris Ward, and Killa Kyleon. Boss Hogg Outlawz went on to release three more albums over the ensuing years: "Serve & Collect" (2007), "Back by Blockular Demand: Serve & Collect II" (2008), and "Serve & Collect III" (2011). Slim Thug has also released some collaborative albums with Killa Kyleon, such as "Having Thangs" (2006) and "Having Thangs 2K17" (2017), and "Down in Texas" (2020).

Featured Appearances

Among his notable featured appearances, Slim Thug was featured alongside Paul Wall on rapper Mike Jones's hit 2004 single "Still Tippin'." In 2005, he was featured alongside Bun B on Beyoncé's song "Check on It," which gave him his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Also that year, Slim Thug appeared on the remix of Gwen Stefani's hit song "Luxurious." His other featured credits include tracks by Clipse, Big Tuck, Chamillionaire, and J-Dawg, among other artists.

Personal Life

Slim Thug was previously in a relationship with singer LeToya Luckett. In 2022, the exes discussed their various romantic troubles on YouTube, including their disagreements over marriage and having children. With another, undisclosed girlfriend, Slim Thug has a son named Dreux Mason.