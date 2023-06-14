What is Slim Jxmmi's net worth?

Slim Jxmmi is an American rapper who has a net worth of $8 million. Slim Jxmmi is best known for being one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd along with his brother Swae Lee. The duo formed in 2009 and released their debut studio album SremmLife in 2015. The album reached #1 on the US Rap and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts and #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rae Sremmurd released the album SremmLife 2 in 2016 which reached #2 on the US Rap chart, #3 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Their album SR3MM was released in 2018 and reached #4 on the US Rap chart, #5 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, #6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and #4 in Canada. Their most popular single "Black Beatles" (featuring Gucci Mane) reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the US Rap chart, the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and in New Zealand.

Early Life

Slim Jxmmi was born on December 29, 1993, as Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown, in Whittier, California. Slim Jxmmi moved to Tupelo, Mississippi, at an early age. His childhood was marred by familial instability and poverty. However, these adversities led him and his brother, Swae Lee, to find solace in music. They began creating music as teenagers and formed a group named "Dem Outta St8 Boyz" with local rapper Lil Pantz, gradually gaining local recognition.

Formation of Rae Sremmurd and Breakthrough

After a period of struggle, Slim Jxmmi and his brother were discovered by P-Nasty, a producer associated with Mike Will Made It's label, Ear Drummers. They moved to Atlanta and adopted the name "Rae Sremmurd," which is "Ear Drummers" spelled backward. Their first taste of mainstream success came with their debut single "No Flex Zone" in 2014. The release of their debut album "SremmLife" in 2015, featuring hits like "No Type" and "Throw Sum Mo," solidified their standing in the music industry.

Solo Career and Collaborations

Slim Jxmmi's individuality began to shine through his solo endeavors. In 2018, alongside the release of Rae Sremmurd's third album, he released his debut solo album, "Jxmtro," as part of a triple album set. This album showcased his lyrical prowess and distinguished him from his brother's more melodic style. Slim Jxmmi has also collaborated with renowned artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Travis Scott, and Juicy J, further broadening his musical impact.

Influence and Recognition

Slim Jxmmi's contributions to hip-hop have been significant. His lyrical depth, energetic performances, and charismatic presence have helped define Rae Sremmurd's image. His influence was acknowledged in 2015 when he, alongside Swae Lee, was included in the annual XXL Freshman Class, a list that highlights rising hip-hop stars.

2022 Arrest

In August 2022 Slim was arrested at LAX airport upon returning from Canada after authorities learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant. The warrant was issued by authorities in Georgia over a previous arrest when he allegedly possessed marijuana with intent to sell.