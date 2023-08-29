What is Ski Mask the Slump God's Net Worth?

Ski Mask the Slump God is an American rapper who has a net worth of $4 million. Ski Mask the Slump God first came to recognition as part of the hip hop collective Members Only, alongside XXXTentacion. He went on to release his debut commercial mixtape, "You Will Regret," in 2017, followed by his debut studio album, "Stokeley," in late 2018. Beyond his career, he was known for his close friendships with the late XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld, both fellow rappers who died within 18 months of one another.

Early Life

Ski Mask the Slump God, whose real name is Stokeley Goulbourne, was born on April 18, 1996 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is of Jamaican heritage. Growing up, Goulbourne was inspired by such rap artists as Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, and the Wu-Tang Clan, and was encouraged by his father, also a rapper, to write his own music. As a teenager, Goulbourne was sent to a juvenile detention facility for possession of marijuana; there, he met and befriended Jahseh Onfroy, better known by his rap name XXXTentacion.

Career Beginnings

After being released from juvie, Goulbourne formed the rap group Very Rare with XXXTentacion. He also released his first song, "Catch Me," on the music streaming service SoundCloud. Goulbourne would continue to release singles on SoundCloud over the ensuing years.

Members Only

In 2014, Goulbourne and XXXTentacion formed the hip hop collective Members Only. The group started as a duo, and released the EP "Members Only, Vol. 1" in 2015. Soon, the collective grew in size, and the mixtapes "Members Only, Vol. 2" and "Members Only, Vol. 3" were released. In early 2019, the group released its debut studio album, "Members Only, Vol. 4," its first release since XXXTentacion's murder. The album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200. After that, the collective went on an indefinite hiatus as prominent members such as Wifisfuneral and Craig Xen left the group.

Solo Career

As a solo artist, Goulbourne released his first EP, "Cruel World," in early 2015. That was followed in 2016 by two EPs, "Very Rare Lost Files" and "Slaps for My Drop Top Minivan," as well as the mixtape "Drown in Designer." In 2017, Goulbourne released his debut commercial mixtape, "You Will Regret," via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. It was supported by the singles "BabyWipe," "Take a Step Back," and "Catch Me Outside," all of which were certified Gold by the RIAA.

Goulbourne released his third overall mixtape, "Beware the Book of Eli," in 2018; it reached number 50 on the Billboard 200. The same year, he had an even bigger hit with his debut studio album, "Stokeley," which made it to number six on the Billboard 200. Its singles included "Faucet Failure" and "Nuketown," the latter featuring Juice Wrld. Goulbourne subsequently released the non-album single "Carbonated Water" in 2019, and in 2020 put out the single "Burn the Hoods." He released his fourth overall mixtape, "Sin City the Mixtape," in the summer of 2021.

Concert Incidents

Goulbourne has been involved in some controversial incidents at concerts. During one in Los Angeles in 2017, he was pushed off the stage and subsequently assaulted by an associate of rapper Rob Stone; the attack was reportedly prompted by an ongoing feud between the two rappers. The following year, during a concert in Austin, Texas in August, Goulbourne asked the crowd for a moment of silence in honor of his late friend XXXTentacion. After an audience member heckled him, he threatened the audience member and ordered the rest of the audience to "fuck his ass up." This led to a big brawl, during which Goulbourne played XXXTentacion's song "Look at Me."

Personal Life

Golbourne resides in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2018, he was rocked by the murder of his close friend XXXTentacion, and in late 2019 was dealt a further blow with the passing of his other close rapper friend, Juice Wrld, from an opioid-induced seizure.