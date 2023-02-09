Shy Glizzy Net Worth

What is Shy Glizzy's Net Worth?

Shy Glizzy is an American rapper who has a net worth of $800 thousand. Shy Glizzy had his commercial breakthrough in 2018 with his debut studio album, "Fully Loaded." The album spawned the certified-Gold single "Do You Understand?," featuring Gunna and Tory Lanez. Glizzy also had a hit with his single "Awwsome," and as a featured artist on the single "Crew," by GoldLink.

Early Life

Shy Glizzy, whose real name is Marquis Amonte King, was born on December 12, 1992 in Southeast Washington, DC. When King was an infant, his 19-year-old father was shot and killed. He and his younger brother were subsequently raised by their mother and grandmother. As a teenager, King frequently got into trouble with the law; at the age of 14, he was arrested for petty larceny, and at 16 was arrested for robbery. As a consequence of the latter crime, he spent 14 months in juvenile detention. King earned his GED during his sentence.

Mixtapes

King began using the stage name Shy Glizzy and released his first musical project, the mixtape "No Brainer," in early 2011. Later in the year, on Halloween, he released his second mixtape, "Streets Hottest Youngin." Glizzy's third mixtape, "Law," came out in mid-2012; it featured guest appearances by rappers Wale and Project Pat. Next, Glizzy released "Fly Money," an 11-track collaborative mixtape with Jose Guapo. This was followed one month later by "Fxck Rap." In August of 2013, Glizzy released his sixth mixtape, "Law 2," featuring appearances by such artists as Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, and Migos.

Glizzy's seventh mixtape, "Young Jefe," came out in early 2014. It included a number of guest appearances, including by Young Scooter, Gudda Gudda, and Young Thug. The mixtape also launched the single "Awwsome," which reached number 45 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Glizzy's next mixtape was "Law 3: Now or Never." He then released "Be Careful," a collaborative project with his Glizzy Gang collective. Following that, Glizzy released "For Trappers Only." His mixtape "Young Jefe 2" subsequently dropped in the summer of 2016. Glizzy's other mixtapes have included "Quiet Storm," "Covered n' Blood," and "Young Jefe 3."

EPs and Debut Studio Album

In early 2017, Glizzy adopted the stage name Jefe to release his first EP, "The World is Yours." The following year, he came out with his debut studio album, "Fully Loaded," featuring guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among other artists. Well-received by critics, the album reached number 35 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, it spawned the single "Do You Understand?," which was certified Gold by the RIAA. In 2019, Glizzy released the EP "Aloha," which he recorded in Hawaii.

Other Collaborations

Among his other notable collaborations, Glizzy was a featured artist on the song "Crew" by GoldLink; joining him on the track was R&B singer Brent Faiyaz. The lead single from GoldLink's 2017 debut studio album, "At What Cost," the song peaked at number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number 15 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It went on to receive a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Personal Life

Glizzy is Muslim, and read the Quran as a teenager. Instead of listening to rap growing up, he listened to go-go music.