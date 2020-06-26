Sfera Ebbasta net worth: Sfera Ebbasta is an Italian rapper who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for his two #1 albums in Italy.

Sfera Ebbasta was born in Sesto San Giovanni, Lomardy, Italy in December 1992. He released his debut studio album XDVR with Charlie Charles in 2015 and the album reached #38 in Italy. Ebbasta released his self-titled album in 2016 and it reached #1 in Italy, #31 in Belgium, and #35 in Switzerland. He released the album Rockstar in 2018 and it reached #1 in Italy and #2 in Switzerland as well as #38 in Belgium. The album was 5x Platinum in Italy. He started his career by uploading videos on YouTube from 2010 to 2012. In 2018 he released a re-edition of the album Rockstar called Popstar Edition. In 2018 he was scheduled to perform at a nightclub but a panic-induced stampede took place, killing six and injuring several others.