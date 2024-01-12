What Is Sexyy Red's Net Worth?

Sexyy Red is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Sexyy Red gained attention online after she reworked Vanessa Carlton's 2002 Grammy-nominated song "A Thousand Miles" for her 2018 track "Ah Thousand Jugs." Sexyy Red has released the 2023 EP "Pound Town" and the mixtapes "Ghetto Superstar" (2021) and "Hood Hottest Princess" (2023), and she is known for singles such as "Born by the River" (featuring Sukihana), "Pound Town" (with Tay Keith), "SkeeYee," and "Hellcats SRTs." She has performed on tracks by artists such as DaBaby ("Shake Sumn" remix), Drake ("Rich Baby Daddy"), and Lancey Foux ("Mmm Hmm"). "Billboard" named Sexyy Red "one of the biggest breakout artists of summer 2023," stating, "All in all, from the period of June 30-July 6, Sexyy Red's catalog has received 11.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams, a 24.5% increase from the week prior. Between her audacious one-liners and knack for natural hooks, Sexyy Red has become one of the defining artists of the summer, one outrageously obscene song at a time."

Early Life

Sexyy Red was born Janae Nierah Wherry on April 15, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri. She is a graduate of Normandy High School in Wellston, Missouri. She began rapping after her boyfriend was unfaithful to her and she wanted to write a diss song about him. In a 2023 interview with "Complex," she said of her stage name, "My name was already Red, because I used to wear red hair and red stuff all the time. That was my name from middle school, because I had red hair ever since then. When I was trying to upload my song that I had just recorded when I started rapping, I didn't know what name I should use, and my cameraman was like, 'What about Sexyy Red, because you're sexy and your name's Red?' I'm like, 'Okay. I like that.' We was putting different stuff in front of Red at first, but then when he said Sexyy, I'm like, 'I like that.' It fits."

Career

In 2018, Sexyy Red released the song "Ah Thousand Jugs," followed by "Don't Trust Em," "Free Smoke," and "Northside" in 2019. In 2021, she released the mixtape, "Ghetto Superstar," which featured the singles "Ghetto Freestyle," "Hood Bitch," and "My Bitches." In 2023, she released the EP "Pound Town" and the mixtape "Hood Hottest Princess," and "Hood Hottest Princess" reached #62 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. "Hood Hottest Princess" included the single "Pound Town" (with Tay Keith), and Sexyy Red collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the remix, "Pound Town 2," which reached #66 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #17 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, #19 on the Rhythmic chart, and #21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. "Hood Hottest Princess" also featured the singles "SkeeYee," which peaked at #62 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #13 on the Rhythmic chart, and #17 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Hellcats SRTs." Her remix of "Hellcats SRTs," titled "Hellcats SRTs 2" (with Lil Durk), reached #1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and #40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 2023, Sexyy Red was Drake's opening act on his "It's All a Blur Tour," and she performed on his single "Rich Baby Daddy" (with SZA), which was certified Gold in New Zealand. The single reached #11 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #1 on the Rhythmic chart, #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and #6 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, and it did well on the Australia Hip Hop/R&B chart (#2), Sweden Heatseeker chart (#4), UK Hip Hop/R&B chart (#5), New Zealand's Recorded Music NZ chart (#9), and UK Singles chart (#10).

Personal Life

Sexyy Red welcomed a son in 2020, and in October 2023, she announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her second child. During an August 2023 appearance on "A Safe Place Podcast," which is hosted by Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad, Sexyy Red was asked about the craziest thing she'd ever experienced, and she replied, "I got raped before. That's the craziest thing that ever happened to me." The hosts then asked her for a different answer and laughed after she responded "shoot out." Several listeners took to social media to chastise the hosts' response to Sexyy Red's revelation, with one Twitter user writing, "This video has really pissed me off this morning and shows how men really do not care about making women feel protected or comfortable in any environment because how can Sexxyred open up about her abuse and Lil Yachty laugh in her face…"

During an October 2023 interview on Theo Von's podcast "This Past Weekend," Sexyy Red spoke about her admiration for Donald Trump, stating, "We need him back, because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you." She added, "I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him." Shortly after the podcast appearance, scenes from a sex tape featuring Sexyy Red were posted on her Instagram Stories, leading to accusations that she posted the content to distract from the uproar over her pro-Trump comments. She later said that she didn't post the it, writing on Twitter, "I'm so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn't do no goofy sht like that."

Award Nominations

In 2023, Sexyy Red earned a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist.