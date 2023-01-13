Schoolboy Q Net Worth:

What Is Schoolboy Q's Net Worth?

Schoolboy Q is an American rapper who has a net worth of $6 million. Schoolboy Q has been nominated for several Grammys, and he has released the albums "Setbacks" (2011), "Habits & Contradictions" (2012), "Oxymoron"(2014), "Blank Face LP" (2016), and "Crash Talk" (2019). "Oxymoron" was his major label debut, and it was certified Platinum and reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts. His next two albums also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums charts. Schoolboy Q is known for singles such as "Hands on the Wheel" (featuring A$AP Rocky), "Collard Greens"(featuring Kendrick Lamar), "Man of the Year," "Studio" (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid), and "That Part" (featuring Kanye West), and he has been featured on the 2x Platinum singles "White Walls" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and "Work" (Remix) by A$AP Ferg. Schoolboy Q is also a member of the supergroup Black Hippy alongside fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock.

Early Life

Schoolboy Q was born Quincy Matthew Hanley on October 26, 1986, in Wiesbaden, West Germany, on a U.S. Army base. He is the son of a Honduran-American father and an African-American mother. They divorced before Schoolboy Q's birth, and his mother gave him a random surname instead of giving him the last name of either of his parents. His father stayed in the Army, and Schoolboy Q moved to Texas with his mother. The two later relocated to South Central Los Angeles. Schoolboy Q began playing football at the age of 6, and he continued until the age of 21, playing the positions of receiver, returner, tailback, and cornerback. He studied at John Muir Middle School and Crenshaw High School, then he attended Glendale Community College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles City College, and West Los Angeles College. While growing up in South Central L.A., Schoolboy Q joined a gang, the 52 Hoover Gangster Crips. He told "Complex" in 2012, "I was gang-banging at 12. I was a Hoover Crip. My homies were doing it and I wanted to do it. I can't really explain that. I didn't get into it with another hood or anything like that. I was just following the leader." Schoolboy Q became a drug dealer and sold drugs such as Oxycontin and crack cocaine. In 2007, he was sentenced to six months in jail after being arrested for a home invasion, but he spent half of his sentence under house arrest.

Career

Though Schoolboy Q has said that he began writing at the age of 16, he didn't get serious about music until he was 21. He got involved with the independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment, and while recording at the label's House of Pain studio, he met his future Black Hippy bandmates Ab-Soul and Jay Rock. In July 2008, he released the mixtape "Schoolboy Turned Hustla" on the G.E.D. Inc. imprint, and he signed with Top Dawg Entertainment the following year. Schoolboy Q released his second mixtape, "Gangsta & Soul," in May 2009, and his debut album, "Setbacks," followed in January 2011. "Setbacks" reached #100 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #12 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His second album, 2012's "Habits & Contradictions," reached #111 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #16 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #25 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and the single "Hands on the Wheel" (featuring A$AP Rocky) was certified Gold. In 2012, Schoolboy Q released "Oxymoron" on Interscope Records, and it went Platinum and reached #1 in the U.S. and Canada. The album featured the 2× Platinum singles "Collard Greens" (featuring Kendrick Lamar), "Man of the Year," and "Studio" (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) and the Gold single "Hell of a Night."

In 2016, Schoolboy Q released his fourth album, "Blank Face LP," and it reached #2 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The Gold album also reached the top 10 on the charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K., and the single "That Part" (featuring Kanye West) was certified 2x Platinum. Next, Schoolboy Q released the 2019 album "Crash Talk," and it reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The album featured two Gold singles, "Numb Numb Juice" and "Floating" (featuring 21 Savage). Schoolboy Q has also performed on songs by several other artists, such as Chris Brown and Tyga, Tinashe, Gorillaz, Anderson Paak, E-40, and A$AP Rocky.

Personal Life

Schoolboy Q is the father of two daughters who were born 10 years apart. He has mentioned his older daughter, Joyce "Joy" Hanley (who was born in 2009) in many of his songs, and she has starred in several of his music videos, including "Nightmare on Figg St.," "Break the Bank," and "Phenomenon." Joy also graced the cover of Schoolboy Q's 2014 album "Oxymoron" and had speaking parts on the album. Schoolboy Q is a supporter of the football team the San Francisco 49ers and the baseball team the Los Angeles Angels.

Awards and Nominations

Schoolboy Q has been nominated for five Grammys: Album of the Year for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "The Heist" (2014), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Studio" (2015), Best Rap Album for "Oxymoron" (2015) and "Blank Face LP" (2017), and Best Rap Performance for "That Part" (2017). He won BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards for Most Performed R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for "White Walls" (with Macklemore) in 2014 and "Studio"(featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) and "2 On"(with Tinashe) in 2015, and he earned a London Pop Award for "That Part" at the 2017 BMI London Awards. In 2014, Schoolboy Q received a BET Award nomination for Best New Artist, BET Hip Hop Award nominations for Rookie of the Year, Best Collabo, Duo or Group ("Studio"), and Album of the Year ("Oxymoron"), and an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Artist to Watch for "Schoolboy Q: Man of the Year.

Real Estate

In 2017, Schoolboy Q paid $3 million for a 6,819 square foot home in Calabasas, California. The home was built in 1992 and includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a wrought-iron staircase, and a walk-in pantry. The property features a guesthouse as well as a tennis court and a swimming pool.