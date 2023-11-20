Scarface Net Worth

What Is Scarface's Net Worth?

Scarface is an American rapper and record producer who has a net worth of negative $100 thousand. If you were expecting a higher number for Scarface's net worth, unfortunately he has been dogged by financial problems in recent years. Scarface spent around a year in jail between September 2010 and August 2011 on charges he failed to pay $123,000 in child support reportedly owed to four different women. He was arrested again in 2015 on similar charges, moments after stepping off stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards after receiving an award. He was sued once again in 2018.

Scarface started out under the name DJ Akshen and released a single called "Scarface" in 1989. He joined the Geto Boys after signing with Rap-A-Lot Records, and the group released the albums "Grip It! On That Other Level" (1989), "We Can't Be Stopped" (1991), "Till Death Do Us Part" (1993), "The Resurrection" (1996), "Da Good da Bad & da Ugly" (1998), and "The Foundation" (2005). The Geto Boys had top 10 singles on the "Billboard" Hot Rap Songs chart with "Mind Playing Tricks on Me," "Crooked Officer," and "Six Feet Deep." Scarface has also released 11 solo albums, including the Platinum albums "The Diary" (1994), "The Untouchable" (1997), and "My Homies" (1998). Ten of his solo albums have reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and six of them have reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. His 1997 single "Smile" (featuring 2Pac and Johnny P) peaked at #12 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #2 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, and #4 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Scarface became the president and coordinator of Def Jam South in 2000, and he signed and helped boost the career of Ludacris. Scarface was ranked by "The Source" in 2012 as their #16 lyricist of all time and by About.com as their #10 greatest MC of our time. He has appeared in the films "Survival of the Illest" (2004), "Idiocracy" (2006), "The Ghetto" (2015), "Candy" (2017), and "Prodigal" (2019), and he published the memoir "Diary of a Madman" in 2015. In 2019, he ran for a seat on the Houston City Council, but he was defeated in a run-off election. Scarface founded the organization the Positive Purpose Movement, which uses the motto "putting the neighbor back in the hood."

Early Life

Scarface was born Brad Terrence Jordan on November 9, 1970, in Houston, Texas. He attended Woodson Middle School, and after dropping out of high school, he began dealing drugs. A 2019 article on npr.com said of Scarface's youth, "A multi-instrumentalist from a long line of musical talent, Scarface had been a fan of metal as a kid. But growing up in Houston's Southside introduced him to a different kind of hard rock: He went from dropout to local drug dealer coming up. He also spent some time in a hospital psych ward, after trying to kill himself once as a teenager." Scarface was raised in a Christian household, but in 2006, he converted to Islam.

Career

Scarface began his music career under the name DJ Akshen, and he deejayed and recorded for the Houston record label Lil' Troy's Short Stop. He later decided to use the name Scarface in reference to the 1983 film of the same name. After he released the 1989 single "Scarface/Another Head Put To Rest," he signed a contract with Rap-A-Lot Records and became a member of the hip-hop group the Geto Boys. The group's first album with Scarface was 1989's "Grip It! On That Other Level," which reached #166 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #19 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. Their next album, 1991's "We Can't Be Stopped," was certified Platinum, and it reached #24 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #5 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. The album featured the Gold single "Mind Playing Tricks on Me," which reached #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and #23 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. The Geto Boys' next two albums, 1993's "Till Death Do Us Part" and 1996's "The Resurrection," went Gold and reached #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. "Till Death Do Us Part" featured two singles that reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Hot Rap Songs chart, "Crooked Office" (#4) and "Six Feet Deep" (#2). The band's 1998 album "Da Good da Bad & da Ugly" peaked at #5 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, and 2005's "The Foundation" reached #3 on that chart.

Scarface released his debut solo album, "Mr. Scarface Is Back," in 1991, and it was certified Gold. He followed it with the Gold album "The World Is Yours" (1993) and the Platinum albums "The Diary" (1994), "The Untouchable" (1997), and "My Homies" (1998), which all reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. Three of the albums reached #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and "The Diary" peaked at #2. The 2000 album "The Last of a Dying Breed" was certified Gold, and it reached #7 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Scarface's seventh solo album, 2002's "The Fix," reached #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. "My Homies Part 2" (2006), "Made" (2007), "Emeritus" (2008), and "Deeply Rooted" (2015) all reached the top four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Scarface had several top 10 hits on the Hot Rap Songs chart, including "Let Me Roll," "I Seen a Man Die," "Smile" (featuring 2Pac and Johnny P), and "Guess Who's Back" (featuring Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel).

Personal Life

Scarface collects Gibson Les Paul electric guitars. He has said that singer Johnny Nash was his cousin. Musician Wesley Willis wrote a song about Scarface titled "Mr. Scarface," which featured lyrics such as "Your gangster rap music is the reason why people are against you. / They say you rap about killing police officers and selling dope. / You can do better than that for yourself. / Why don't you clean up your act?" In early 2011, it was reported that Scarface had failed to pay child support to four different women and had been imprisoned since September 2010. As of August 2011, he was no longer being held in jail.

Awards and Nominations

In 1995, Scarface earned a "Soul Train" Award nomination for Best Rap Album for "The Diary." In 2015, he was honored with the "I Am Hip Hop" award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.