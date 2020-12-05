Saweetie net worth: Saweetie is an American rapper who has a net worth of $4 million. She is best known for the singles "My Type" and "Tap In".

Saweetie was born in Santa Clara, California in July 1993. She released her debut studio album Pretty Bitch Music in 2020. Saweetie released the extended play High Maintenance in 2018 which reached #20 on the US Heatseekers chart and #32 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop sales chart. Her extended play Icy was released in 2019 and reached #50 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop sales chart and #85 on the Billboard 200 chart. Saweetie's single "My Type" reached #1 on the US Rhythmic chart as well as #8 on the US Rap chart and #10 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Saweetie's single "Tap In" reached #2 on the US Rhythmic chart, #8 on the US Rap chart, and #9 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. She is the partner of rapper Quavo and the cousin of actress Gabrielle Union.