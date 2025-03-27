What is Sauce Walka's Net Worth?

Sauce Walka is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Sauce Walka began his career as a member of the Houston rap group Mostheard in 2007. In 2014, he formed the rap duo Sauce Twinz with Sancho Saucy and released his first mixtape, "In Sauce We Trust," on his independent record label the Sauce Factory. Sauce Walka has collaborated with many other artists over the years, including Chief Keef, Maxo Kream, Migos, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky.

Early Life

Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, was born on June 29, 1990 in Houston, Texas.

Music Career

Under the alias A-Walk, Mondane began his rapping career in 2007 as a member of the Houston rap group Mostheard. In 2014, using the rap name Sauce Walka, he formed the rap duo Sauce Twinz with Sancho Saucy. Through the independent record label the Sauce Factory, the duo released their first mixtape, "In Sauce We Trust," in late 2014. Early the next year, Sauce Walka released his first solo mixtape, "Sorry 4 the Sauce." That was followed by "Sauce Theft Auto: Splash Andreas," a collaboration with Sancho Saucy and Sosamann. After that, Sauce Walka released "Sorry 4 the Sauce 2." Two months later, Sauce Twinz released the mixtape "Don't Let the Sauce Fool U."

In 2016, Sauce Walka released the mixtapes "Holy Sauce" and "Sorry 4 the Sauce 3." His only mixtape the next year was "The Saucefather." Sauce Walka's mixtapes in 2018 were "Drip God" and "Sauce Ghetto Gospel." After releasing the solo mixtapes "New Sauce City" and "Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2" in 2019, he released "Lost in the Sauce" as Sauce Twinz in 2020. Sauce Walka went on to release several mixtapes in 2021, starting with "Sauce Train," a collaboration with El Trainn. That was followed in quick succession by "Birdz Hunt Snakes," "Sauce R&B," and "God of Texas," which came out on consecutive days in early April. Sauce Walka's final release of 2021 was "Drill Spill." His 2022 mixtapes were "Al Rage Walka," "Sauce Beach Florida," and "Sauce Ghetto Gospel 3."

Legal Troubles

Like many other rappers, Sauce Walka has been involved in legal troubles. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to deadly conduct after he was charged with shooting and wounding a person at a concert at Texas Southern University. At the time, he was involved with a criminal street gang known as Mash Mode. Sauce Walka ended up serving community supervision for his crime.

In late 2023, Sauce Walka was arrested for driving over 130 mph and evading the Houston Police Department over the course of a two-mile vehicular chase. During the chase, he got into a car accident that resulted in a brief hospitalization. Initially released after he posted bond, Sauce Walka was sent back to jail after being charged with evading arrest.

March 2025 Shooting

In March 2025, Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting in Memphis. Another rapper, Sayso P, was killed in the incident.