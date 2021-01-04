Rowdy Rebel net worth: Rowdy Rebel is an American rapper who has a net worth of $100 thousand. He is best known for being a member of the GS9 crew.

Rowdy Rebel was born in Brooklyn, New York in November 1991. He released his debut mixtape Shmoney Shmurda with GS9 in 2014 and the mixtapes Remain Silent in 2015 and Shmoney Keeps Calling in 2016. The hip hop collective GS9 also features Bobby Shmurda, Fetty Luciano, and Corey Finesse. The group released the mixtape Shmurdaville in 2014. Rowdy Rebel's most popular single is "Make It Rain" (with Pop Smoke) which reached #21 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, #11 on the New Zealand Hot chart, #35 in Canada, and #49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2014 Rowdy Rebel was arrested for conspiracy, attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released from prison in December 2020 after serving six years.