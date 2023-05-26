Rod Wave Net Worth

What is Rod Wave's Net Worth?

Rod Wave is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Rod Wave is known for his strong voice and as a trailblazer of the soul-trap genre. Wave made his mark with his first two studio albums, "Ghetto Gospel" (2019) and "Pray 4 Love" (2020), which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200. His heartrending lyrics, often focused on his struggles with mental health, poverty, and the harsh realities of street life, resonate deeply with his listeners. Wave's breakthrough hit, "Heart on Ice", showcases his ability to fuse raw, poignant lyrics with melodic tunes. His distinctive voice and passionate delivery have set him apart in the contemporary rap scene. In 2021, his third studio album, "SoulFly", debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, solidifying his place as a leading figure in the music industry.

Early Life

Rod Wave was born on August 27, 1999 in St. Petersburg, Florida and given the name Rodarius Marcell Green. His parents separated when he was in elementary school and he was primarily raised by his mother. His father was involved in various illegal activities and was sentenced to over five years in prison when Wave was young. His mother struggled to make ends meet, and Wave also got involved with robbery and drug dealing while a teenager. He attended Lakewood High School and graduated in 2017. He enjoyed rap and hip hop music growing up and was a fan of artists like E-40, Chingy, Boosie Badazz, Chief Keef, Kanye West, and Kevin Gates.

Career

Wave began his career in 2016 when he released his mixtape, "Hunger Games Vol. 1." He subsequently released a number of independent mixtapes before being signed to Alamo Records. In June of 2019, he released his mixtape "PTSD." It included the song "Heart on Ice," which went viral on YouTube and TikTok, peaking at the 25th spot on the "Billboard Hot 100."

A few months later, he released his debut album, "Ghetto Gospel." It peaked at number 10 on the U.S. "Billboard 200." He then began working on his second album, "Pray 4 Love," which he released in April of 2020. It debuted at number 2 on the "Billboard 200." He released a deluxe version of the album in August of that year. Several of the album's songs charted on the "Billboard Hot 100." The same month, Wave was included on the "XXL" 2020 Freshman Class list, which highlights up and coming hip hop artists.

Throughout much of the rest of 2020, Wave worked on his third album. He revealed the track list for the album in March of 2021 and said it would be called "SoulFly." He released the album shortly afterward. The song "Tombstone" became his highest-charting song, peaking at number 11 on the "Hot 100." In 2021, he was the recipient of the Top New Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

In January of 2022, Wave released the single "Cold December." A few months later, in May, he released a freestyle of Future's "Wait for U." In it, he revealed the name of his fourth album would be "Beautiful Mind." The album was released in August of 2022 and Wave then decided to go on tour. He toured for the better part of two months in late 2022 along with artists Toosi and Mariah the Scientist, who opened for him. In mid-November, he released an extended play entitled "Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory." It included the track "Break My Heart," which reached the number 76 spot on the charts.

Personal Life

Rod Wave is in a relationship with a woman named Kelsey. The couple had twin daughters together who they reportedly named Kash and Mocha Green. Wave keeps his personal and family life private and does not share information about them on his social media.