Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Nov 17, 1983 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Tegucigalpa Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.5748 m) Profession: Actor, TV Personality Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rocsi Diaz's Net Worth

What Is Rocsi Diaz's Net Worth?

Rocsi Diaz is a Honduran-born American television personality, model, actress, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Rocsi Diaz is best known for co-hosting BET's "106 & Park" (2006–2012) and serving as a correspondent on the syndicated series "Entertainment Tonight" (2013–2014). As an actress, Rocsi has appeared in the films "Gang of Roses II: Next Generation" (2012), "The Last Letter" (2013), "Soul Ties" (2015), "The Bounce Back" (2016), "Armed" (2018), and "Always and Forever" (2020) and the television series "Brothers" (2009), "Real Husbands of Hollywood" (2013), and "Hit the Floor" (2014). Diaz executive produced the 2016 web series "Blog Life," and she has hosted the TV shows "Dating Naked" (2016) and "Alter Ego" (2021). Rocsi became a contributor on ABC's "GMA3: What You Need to Know" in 2022, and she has hosted the radio program "Rocsi on the Radio."

Early Life

Rocsi Diaz was born Raquel Roxanne Diaz on November 17, 1981, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Diaz is of Chilean and Honduran heritage, and her family moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, during her youth. Rocsi attended West Jefferson High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad, then she earned a degree from Nicholls State University.

Career

Diaz began her career as a host on the Dallas radio station 97.9 The Beat. After she attracted the attention of Hot 97.7 in Boston, and she took a job there as a DJ. She moved to Chicago in 2004 and began working as a DJ at Power 92 WPWX-FM, where she was dubbed "The Midday Mami." In 2000, Rocsi competed on the MTV paranormal reality show "Fear." She joined the BET music video countdown show "106 & Park" as a co-host, along with Terrence J, in 2006, and she stayed on the program until 2012. Diaz appeared in the 2007 video game "Def Jam: Icon" as a BET News correspondent, and she made her film debut in 2012's "Gang of Roses II: Next Generation."

In 2013, she became a correspondent and a weekend co-host on "Entertainment Tonight," and the show won a Daytime Emmy the following year. Rocsi was let go in September 2014 after "Entertainment Tonight" hired CNN's Nischelle Turner. In 2015, Diaz became a Los Angeles contributor for the HLN show "The Daily Share," and in August of that year, she returned to her hometown, New Orleans, for HLN to mark the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. She visited the street she grew up on and showed that it was bare of homes.

Rocsi hosted the third season of VH1's "Dating Naked" in 2016, and in 2020, she was a commentator on the USA Network game show "Cannonball." In 2021, she hosted the Fox singing competition "Alter Ego," and in 2022, she joined ABC's "GMA3: What You Need to Know" as a contributor.

Personal Life

Rocsi began following a vegetarian diet in college, and she appeared in an ad for PETA promoting vegetarianism. During a 2013 "Entertainment Tonight" interview with a teenager recovering from anorexia, Diaz revealed, "When I was in high school and in junior high, I used to starve myself. I was a cheerleader and I was completely obsessed with trying to be skinnier and skinnier." She added, "I was obsessed with looking at the magazines and seeing how I can get skinnier. I would look at girls like Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton and I saw how skinny they were and I thought that was the norm."

Diaz founded the non-profit organization RocStar Foundation. In an interview with NBC News, she stated, "RocStar Foundation is dedicated to helping rebuild schools that were basically devastated from any type of natural disaster. It all started with Hurricane Katrina and New Orleans, because I'm from New Orleans, and I saw what happened. I saw what the storm did to the public school system and I'm a product of the public school system. It's really, really sad how a lot of the schools weren't able to reopen because they just basically didn't get the funding from the state to be able to come back. So what we did is we just got together and we just started helping to refurbish the schools that needed help."

Awards

In 2014, Diaz won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program for "Entertainment Tonight." In 2013, the National Council of La Raza: Nuestro Pueblo honored her with the Ruben Salazar Award for Communications.