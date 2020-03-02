Rich Boy net worth: Rich Boy is an American rapper who has a net worth of $300 thousand. He is best known for his hit single "Throw Some D's".

Rich Boy was born in Mobile, Alabama in September 1983. His self-titled debut studio album was released in 2007 and reached #1 on the US Rap chart and # on the Billboard 200 and US R&B charts. Rich Boy released the album Break the Pot in 2013 which reached #27 on the US Rap chart and #39 on the US R&B chart. He released the album Featuring in 2015. Rich Boy released the mixtapes Bring It To The Block in 2006, Bigger Than the Mayor in 2008, Pacc Man in 2009, Kool-Aid, Kush & Convertibles in 2009, 12 Diamonds in 2011, Gold Kilo$ in 2011, and Back to Class in 2013. His single "Throw Some D's" (featuring Polow da Don" reached #2 on the US Rap chart, #3 on the US R&B chart, and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.