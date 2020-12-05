Residente net worth: Residente is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, writer, and filmmaker who has a net worth of $25 million. He is probably best known for being a founding member of the group Calle 13. As of this writing, he has won 25 Latin Grammys and four standard Grammys.

Residente was born René Pérez Joglar in Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico in February 1978. He released his self-titled debut studio album in 2017 which reached #1 on the US World chart and #3 on the US Latin chart. The alternative rap group Calle 13 was formed in 2004. They released their self-titled debut studio album in 2005 which reached #1 on the US Latin Rhythm chart. The group released the album Residente o Visitante in 2007 which reached #1 on the US Latin and US Latin Rhythm charts and #52 on the Billboard 200 chart. Calle 13 released the album Los de Atras Vienen Conmigo in 2008 which reached #1 on the US Latin Rhythm chart. They released the album Entren Los Que Quieran in 2010 which reached #1 in Argentina and the album Multi_Viral in 2014.

In October 2020 Residente created a partnership with Sony Music called 1868 Studios. The multi-year deal will allow Residente to create content across multiple platforms, from music to television to film and beyond.

Real Estate: In November 2020 Resident paid $5.8 million for a home in Encino, California.