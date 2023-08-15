Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Jun 2, 1970 (53 years old) Place of Birth: South Gate Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, Actor, Record producer, Presenter, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare B Real's Net Worth

What is B-Real's Net Worth?

B-Real is an American rapper who has a net worth of $3 million. B-Real is best known as one of the two lead rappers of the Latin-American hip hop group Cypress Hill, alongside Sen Dog. He has also belonged to various other groups, including the rap metal band Kush, the hip hop supergroup Serial Killers, and the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. Additionally, B-Real has released solo mixtapes and albums.

Early Life

B-Real, whose real name is Louis Freese, was born on June 2, 1970 in Los Angeles, California to a Cuban mother and a Mexican father. After spending his early childhood in South Gate, he lived in Bell, where he attended Bell High School. Before dropping out, Freese became a member of the gang Neighborhood Family Bloods, and was shot in the chest in a gang-related shooting.

Cypress Hill

In 1988, Freese teamed up with Cuban brothers Senen and Ulpiano Reyes, as well as DJ Muggs, to form the hip hop group DVX. Senen took the rap name Sen Dog, Ulpiano became Mellow Man Ace, and Freese adopted the name B-Real. When Mellow Man Ace left to pursue a solo career, the group changed its name to Cypress Hill, referring to a street in South Gate, California. Cypress Hill went on to sign a contract with Ruffhouse Records and release its self-titled debut studio album in 1991. The album was a critical and commercial success, going Double Platinum in the US. It was during the recording of the album that B-Real developed his distinctive nasally rap style. Cypress Hill had an even bigger hit with its second album, 1993's "Black Sunday," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned the crossover hit single "Insane in the Brain." That was followed in 1995 by "Cypress Hill III: Temples of Boom," which saw the group going in a darker, more languorous musical direction. Three years later, the group released "Cypress Hill IV."

Kicking off the new millennium, Cypress Hill put out the album "Skull & Bones," comprised of a purely hip hop disc ("Skull") and a rap metal disc ("Bones"). The group's next studio album was "Stoned Raiders," released in late 2001. With its seventh studio album, 2004's "Till Death Do Us Part," Cypress Hill incorporated reggae elements, especially in the lead single "What's Your Number?" Following a six-year break from releasing new material, the group returned in the spring of 2010 with the album "Rise Up." Another long break came after that release. Cypress Hill released its ninth studio album, "Elephants on Acid," in 2018; it was entirely produced by DJ Muggs. In 2022, the group released "Back in Black," which was solely produced by Black Milk.

The Psycho Realm

In 1994, B-Real saw the hip hop group the Psycho Realm perform at Olvera Street; impressed, he joined the group. He went on to record with the band on its eponymous debut studio album, which was released in 1997. After that, B-Real left the group to focus on Cypress Hill.

Kush

Along with Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter and former Fear Factory members Raymond Herrera and Christian Olde Wolbers, B-Real formed the rap metal band Kush in 2000. The band got to recording its debut album, but had trouble releasing it due to the fact the band members were all signed to different labels. Ultimately, no official material from Kush was released.

Serial Killers

In 2013, B-Real formed the hip hop supergroup Serial Killers with fellow rappers Xzibit and Demrick. The group went on to release its self-titled debut mixtape on Halloween of that year. Subsequent mixtapes have included "The Murder Show," "Day of the Dead," and "Summer of Sam," all released during the spooky season.

Prophets of Rage

B-Real formed the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage in 2016 with Tim Commeford, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, and DJ Lord. After releasing the EP "The Party's Over," the group released its first and only studio album in 2017. The self-titled release debuted at number 16 on the Billboard 200 and also charted in several European nations.

Solo Career

As a solo artist, B-Real released his debut mixtape, "The Gunslinger," in 2005. He followed it with two sequels over the subsequent two years: "The Gunslinger Part II: Fist Full of Dollars" and "The Gunslinger Part III: For a Few Dollars More." B-Real next released his debut studio album, "Smoke N Mirrors," in early 2009. He went on to release the mixtapes "The Harvest Vol. 1," "The Medication," and "The Prescription" before releasing his second studio album, "Tell You Somethin," in 2021.

Collaborations with Berner

B-Real has collaborated with fellow rapper Berner on a number of albums. The pair's first was "Prohibition," which came out in 2014. Two sequels followed over the subsequent two years. In 2020, B-Real and Berner released the album "Los Meros."

Other Endeavors

B-Real has been involved in a number of endeavors beyond the music world. In the early 00s, he and his fellow Cypress Hill member DJ Muggs co-founded and co-captained a professional paintball team called the Stoned Assassins. The team competed regionally, nationally, and internationally. Later, B-Real started a live streaming website called Breal.tv, and began hosting the video podcasts "The Dr. Greenthumb Podcast," "The Smokebox," and "Meditation."

Personal Life

In the summer of 2008, B-Real married his longtime girlfriend. Together, they had a daughter in 2010. B-Real also has a son from a prior relationship.

Real Estate

In 2001 B-Real paid $725,000 for a home in Northridge, California. He sold this house in July 2017 for $1.3 million.