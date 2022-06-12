Rasheeda Net Worth:

What is Rasheeda's net worth?

Rasheeda is an American rapper and reality television star who has a net worth of $600 thousand dollars. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Rasheeda Buckner first gained attention as a member of the hip hop group Da Kaperz, while she was still a teenager.

Early Life

Rasheeda Widad Buckner was born on May 25, 1976, in Decatur, Georgia. When she was a teenager, she, alongside two of her friends, formed the hip hop group Da Kaperz in 1998. The group signed a deal with D-Low Entertainment, but shortly after, Rasheeda decided to go her own way and forge a solo career.

Music Career

She released her first solo album, "Dirty South" in 2001, through Motown Records, and began to gain more widespread attention. The album's first single "Do It" was a minor hit and catapulted Rasheeda into the camp of the "southern hip hop" genre.

She left Motown Records in 2001. Her second solo album, "Ghetto Dream", released a year later, became a club favorite, and she became known as the "Queen of Crunk". The album featured rising stars Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz. In 2004, Rasheeda guest-starred on Pete Pablo's single Vibrate. That same year, she was featured on "You Like It Like That" by Nivea.

Her third album, "GA Peach", was a slower, sexier project, and earned even more club fans. The single, "My Bubblegum" from that album was the single that really made her a breakout star. She released her fourth album "Dat Type of Gurl", a series of remixes and re-recordings of older tracks in 2007. Later that year, she featured in a single called "Like This" by Mims. Her fifth album "Certified Hot Chick" was released in 2009 and she has also released a number of mixtapes and performs with Kandi Buruss in the group, Peach Candy. Rasheeda then released a series of mixtapes called "Boss Bitch Music."

Rasheeda released her sixth studio album "Boss Chick Music" in June 2012. The first single from her album was called "Marry Me," and her second single was "Legs to the Moon." Both songs had an accompanying music video made. She also made a music video for "Hit It From the Back." In 2013, she joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta for its third season.

Rasheeda won Mixtape Artist of the Year at the Southern Entertainment Awards and was also the first independent artist to be nominated for BET's "Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year. In 2015, she released a new song called "I Meant It," which was featured on the show "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." With this release, she signaled that might be the end of her music career.

Other Ventures

In addition to her work in music, she also owns imBossy.com, a successful online clothing company, and Poiz cosmetics. In 2015, she had a guest role on an episode of Fox's "Rosewood." Her apparel and accessory website Imbossy.com launched in 2016. She opened a store called Pressed Boutique in Atlanta in June 2015, and opened a second store in Houston in 2018.

Personal Life

Rasheeda appears on "Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta" with her husband Kirk Frost, who is also her manager, and the couple has two sons, Ky and Karter. They married when Rasheeda was just 17 years old.