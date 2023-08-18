Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jan 28, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Wyandanch Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, Record producer, Singer-songwriter, Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rakim's Net Worth

What is Rakim's Net Worth?

Rakim is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million Rakim is best known as one half of the former hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. Considered one of the most influential figures in hip hop history, he helped pioneer the use of internal rhymes and multisyllabic rhymes in writing raps. Rakim released four albums with Eric B., including the landmark 1987 album "Paid in Full," and later began a solo career with the album "The 18th Letter."

Early Life and Education

Rakim was born as William Griffin Jr. on January 28, 1968 in Wyandanch, New York to William Sr. and Cynthia. As a teenager, he went to Wyandanch High School, where he played as a quarterback on the school football team. Griffin transitioned away from football to focus on music after he was introduced to the local DJ Eric B., for whom he began writing lyrics. Under the pseudonym Kid Wizard, he made his first recordings in 1985. The year after that, he was introduced to the Nation of Islam, and later joined the Nation of Gods and Earths. Subsequently, he adopted the Arabic name Rakim.

Eric B. & Rakim

After first meeting in 1985, Rakim and DJ Eric B. recorded their first tracks, "Eric B. is President" and "My Melody." Released as a single and a b-side in 1986, they ended up catching the attention of Def Jam Recordings founder Russell Simmons, who signed Eric B. & Rakim to Island Records. The duo went on to release their debut studio album, "Paid in Full," in the summer of 1987; it peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 and at number eight on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. On the album, Rakim helped pioneer the use of internal rhymes in hip hop, paving the way for generations of rappers to come. Because of this, "Paid in Full" is considered a landmark of the genre. Eric B. & Rakim continued their success with their second studio album, 1988's "Follow the Leader," which made it to number 22 on the Billboard 200. Like their debut, it is also considered to be one of the most influential hip hop albums of all time.

Eric B. & Rakim released their third studio album, "Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em," in 1990. Although not as commercially successful as their first two albums, it was still a solid hit, and earned high acclaim from critics. The duo had a better commercial performance with their fourth and final studio album, "Don't Sweat the Technique," which was released in 1992. That album debuted at number 22 on the Billboard 200 and at number nine on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart; moreover, its title track was a decent radio hit. After the release of the album, Eric B. refused to sign MCA's release contract, fearing that Rakim would abandon him. A long court battle involving the pair and MCA ensued, eventually leading to the dissolution of Eric B. & Rakim as a duo. Rakim was ultimately dropped from the label in 1994.

Solo Career

Following his breakup with Eric B., Rakim embarked on a solo career. He ended up signing with Universal Records and releasing his debut solo album, "The 18th Letter," in late 1997. A big hit, the album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200. Rakim's second solo album, 1999's "The Master," was less commercially successful, but earned strong reviews from critics. His next studio album, "The Seventh Seal," didn't come out until late 2009 on account of several delays.

Guest Appearances and Collaborations

Rakim has appeared on tracks by other artists. In 1999, he was featured on three songs on Art of Noise's final studio album, "The Seduction of Claude Debussy." A few years later, Rakim made appearances on Truth Hurts' hit single "Addictive" and on the soundtrack of the film "8 Mile."

Among his notable collaborations, Rakim collaborated with DMX on the 2013 single "Don't Call Me." The following year, he collaborated with the rock band Linkin Park on the single "Guilty All the Same."

Style

Deviating from the simple rhyme patterns of early hip hop, Rakim introduced more complex internal and multisyllabic rhymes to the genre, replacing improvisation with a highly writerly style of rap. Influenced by jazz, he also employed a more relaxed, free-flowing delivery than was typical of other hip hop artists at the time. Meanwhile, Rakim's subject matter often focused on extolling his own lyrical prowess, as well as his Islamic faith.

Personal Life

With his wife Felicia, whom he started dating back in high school, Rakim has two sons named Tahmell and Jabar and a daughter named Destiny. He also has a son from his prior relationship with Nicole Smith. Rakim has been arrested multiple times for failing to pay child support for that son.