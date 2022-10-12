Rae Sremmurd Net Worth:

What is Rae Sremmurd's Net Worth?

Rae Sremmurd is an American hip hop duo who have a net worth of $18 million. Rae Sremmurd consists of brothers Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown and Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown. They had their commercial breakthroughs with their first two albums, "SremmLife" and "SremmLife 2," which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The duo's hit singles have included "Black Beatles," "No Type," "Swang," and "No Flex Zone."

YouTube Channel Earnings

According to SocialBlade, Rae Sremmurd's YouTube channel generates $7 million per year in revenue. That's before fees, taxes, manager's cuts and other costs, but it's till a very nice income!

Early Life

The brothers of Rae Sremmurd were born as Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown and Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown in Whittier, California. A third brother is named Michael. The boys were raised by their mother Bernadette Walker after their father left the family. Because Walker worked for the US Army, the family relocated often, living in states including Maryland, Mississippi, and Texas. When the boys were in middle school, the family settled in Tupelo, Mississippi, where their mother was joined by her new boyfriend Floyd Sullivan.

Career Beginnings

At a local park, the Brown brothers met a guy named Jemiah Middlebrooks, with whom they formed a hip hop band called Dem Outta St8 Boyz. The group released songs and videos on social media; eventually, they added their schoolmate Jermarcus Jackson as a DJ.

After the Brown kids' mother broke up with her boyfriend, the boys began skipping school and focusing more intently on their music. As a result, they were kicked out of the home. The boys ended up squatting in a derelict house in the city, where they threw parties to promote their music. They achieved local fame in 2010 when they released the single "Party Animal," and went on to play at local festivals. Soon, the group added a new member named Andre Harris. The boys were eventually put in contact with producer Pierre Slaughter, a cousin of Jemarcus Jackson. They went on to work with Slaughter in Georgia, performing in talent shows and releasing a mixtape. Financial difficulties ultimately got the best of them, causing the boys to move back to Tupelo and take up odd jobs.

Formation of Rae Sremmurd

Returning to Georgia, the boys performed in various local shows and began establishing a reputation in the Atlanta hip hop scene. They were soon introduced to record producer Mike Will Made It, who signed the boys to his label Made-It Mafia. With Andre Harris leaving the group, the Brown brothers were now left as a duo. They decided to rename themselves Rae Sremmurd, with the first word being "Ear" spelled backwards and the second being "Drummers" spelled backwards. Aaquil adopted the stage name Slim Jxmmi, while Khalif briefly used iHipster Lee before settling on Swae Lee.

Commercial Breakthroughs

Rae Sremmurd first gained recognition by hip hop audiences in late 2013 when they appeared on a mixtape by Mike Will Made It. The track they appeared on, entitled "We," became their first promotional single. Rae Sremmurd went on to release the singles "No Flex Zone" and "Throw Sum Mo." The former song reached number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became the lead single from the duo's debut album "SremmLife," released in early 2015. The album's second single, "No Type," was even more successful, peaking at number 16 on the Hot 100. "SremmLife" was well received by both critics and audiences, debuting at number five on the Billboard 200.

Further Music Success

In July of 2015, Rae Sremmurd served as an opening act on the North American leg of Nicki Minaj's "Pinkprint Tour." Following that, they embarked on their own worldwide concert tour. Rae Sremmurd became increasingly popular during this time, earning BET and Billboard Music Award nominations and winning a BET Award for Best Group. The duo continued their success in the summer of 2016 with their second album, "SremmLife 2," which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 before peaking at number four. Moreover, it launched the hit single "Black Beatles," featuring Gucci Mane, which became the first song by Rae Sremmurd to make it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The other singles were "By Chance," "Look Alive," and "Swang."

Rae Sremmurd released their third album, "SR3MM," in the spring of 2018. A triple album, it also included the debut solo albums by both members of the duo. "SR3MM" entered the Billboard 200 at number six, and launched the singles "T'd Up," "Close," "Perplexing Pegasus," and "Powerglide." Later, in the spring of 2022, Rae Sremmurd teased the release of their fourth album, "Sremm4Life." The duo went on to release the singles "Denial" and "Community D**k."

SremmLife Crew Records

In 2016, the members of Rae Sremmurd founded their own record label named SremmLife Crew Records. Through the label, the duo signed native Mississippi rappers with whom they had worked before they found commercial success. The first official release from SremmLife Crew Records was the 2016 collective project "Trail Mix." This was followed in 2017 by Impxct's album "One of a Kind."