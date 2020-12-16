Popp Hunna net worth: Popp Hunna is an American rapper who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for his mixtape One Year Later.

Popp Hunna was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in October 2000. He is known for his Instagram account which has more than 60 thousand followers. His Instagram features music, fashion, and lifestyle content. Popp Hunna writes his own songs and music. He has worked as professional model for streetwear clothing brands. Popp Hunna has been featured on SoundCloud and Deezer. His singles include "Adderall", "Single", and "Attachments".