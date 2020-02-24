Pop Smoke net worth: Pop Smoke was an American rapper and songwriter who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death. He was best known for his mixtape Meet the Woo 2. Unfortunately he was murdered in February 2020 at the age of 20.

Pop Smoke was born in New York City, New York in July 1999 and passed away in February 2020. He released his debut mixtape Meet the Woo in 2019 on Victor Victor and Republic records. Pop Smoke released the mixtape Meet the Woo 2 in 2020 on the same labels. It reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as #9 in Canada and #22 in the UK. His single "Welcome to the Party" (featuring Nicki Minaj or Skepta) reached #5 on the US Bubbling Under chart and #48 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Pop Smoke's single "Dior" reached #1 on the US Bubbling Under chart and #49 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. He also collaborated with other artists including Lil Tjay, Charlie Sloth, Caliboy, H.E.R., Boogie wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, JackBoys, Travis Scott, and Quavo. Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion on February 19, 2020 at 20 years old.