Polo G net worth: Polo G is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for his single "Pop Out".

Polo G was born in Chicago, Illinois in January 1999. He released his debut studio album Die a Legend on Columbia records in 2019. The album reached #1 on the US Rap chart, #2 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, #6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and #8 in Canada. Polo G's single "Pop Out" (featuring Lil Tjay) reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #12 in Canada. He also had success with the single "Go Stupid" (with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa). Polo G has collaborated with other artists including Lil Baby, Gunna, Mustard, Calboy, Quando Rondo, and Lil Gotit. The music video for "Pop Out" has more than 100 million views on YouTube. He is known for Chicago-style drill rap.