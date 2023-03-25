Pleasure P Net Worth

What Is Pleasure P's Net Worth?

Pleasure P is an American R&B singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $1 million. Pleasure P earned his net worth as a member of the popular group Pretty Ricky and through a successful solo career. Pleasure P has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and the Pretty Ricky singles "Grind with Me" and "On the Hotline" were certified Platinum. He has released the solo albums "The Introduction of Marcus Cooper" (2009), "Break Up To Make Up" (2014), and "She Likes" (2018), and with Pretty Ricky he released the albums "What They Call Em" (2003), "Bluestars" (2005), and "Late Night Special" (2007). "Late Night Special" reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts, and "The Introduction of Marcus Cooper" peaked at #10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Pleasure P has also performed on tracks by Teairra Marí ("Hunt 4 U"), Flo Rida ("Shone"), Fat Joe ("Aloha"), and Juvenile ("Hands on You"), and he appeared in the 2022 VH1 movie "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding."

Early Life

Pleasure P was born Marcus Ramone Cooper on December 27, 1984, in Miami, Florida. As a teenager, he formed the band Pretty Ricky with Diamond Smith, Spectacular Smith, and Corey Mathis. The band signed with Bluestar Entertainment in 1997.

Career

After signing with Bluestar, Pretty Ricky gained attention for their local performances, and their 2002 single "Flossin'" became a hit on Power 96, a Miami radio station. They released their debut album, "What They Call Em," in July 2003, followed by "Bluestars" in 2005. "Bluestars" was certified Gold, and it reached #16 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #3 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album featured the Platinum single "Grind with Me" and the Gold single "Your Body," and "Grind with Me" was a top 10 hit on the "Billboard" Hot 100, Hot Rap Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts as well as New Zealand's Recorded Music NZ chart. Pretty Ricky's third album, "Late Night Special," was released in 2007, and it went Gold and reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200, Top Rap Albums, and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The single "On the Hotline" reached #12 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #4 on the Rhythmic chart, and #6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Push It Baby" (featuring Sean Paul) reached #2 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and Finland's Suomen virallinen lista. Pleasure P left the band in 2007.

Pleasure P released the solo single "Did You Wrong" in July 2008, and it reached #20 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and #23 on the Rhythmic chart. His debut solo album, "The Introduction of Marcus Cooper," was released in June 2009, and it reached #10 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The singles "Boyfriend #2" and "Under" reached #2 and #5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, respectively, and "Under" earned two Grammy nominations. In 2009, he also performed on Teairra Marí's "Hunt 4 U," Flo Rida's "Shone," Fat Joe's "Aloha" (alongside Rico Love), and Juvenile's "Hands on You," and "Shone" reached #57 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #38 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. Pleasure P followed his successful solo debut with the albums "Break Up To Make Up" (2014) and "She Likes" (2018) and the mixtapes "4 Ur Pleasure Vol. 1" (2010), "Break Up to Make Up" (2014), and "She Likes" (2018). He collaborated with Tyga on the 2012 single "I Love Girls," with Plies on 2015's "Rock with You," and with Maor Mo on 2016's "Insecure." In 2014, he reunited with the original members of Pretty Ricky, and the band released the single "Puddles" in 2015. In 2019, he joined the group on The Millennium Tour, which also featured Bobby Valentino, Mario, Ying Yang Twins, B2K, Chingy, and Lloyd, and Pretty Ricky released the single "Body" in 2020. In 2022, Pleasure P took part in the "Verzuz" web series. His partner was singer/songwriter Sammie, and they challenged Ray J and Bobby V. "Verzuz" led to the four singers deciding to form the supergroup R.S.V.P., and they released the single "Money Everywhere" in December 2022, followed by a music video in February 2023.

Personal Life

Pleasure P dated Bria Murphy, the daughter of Eddie Murphy, for two years.

In March 2020, he was arrested for battery after getting into an altercation outside a Florida Checkers. According to TMZ, Pleasure P "allegedly shoved a female fast-food employee in the chest with his bag of food through the drive-thru pickup window." He was released from jail after posting $1,500 bond.

In 2009, court documents involving Pleasure P leaked, showing that he was a defendant in a 2006 child molestation case. The documents were leaked by a woman claiming to be the daughter of his attorney, and Pleasure P denied the allegations, stating:

"All of the recent rumors and accusations that are being circulated about me are 100% false. They are disgusting and vile; and they are being spread by individuals with their own sick agendas. The purported documents that are also being circulated are forgeries."

In November 2021, Pleasure P's 17-year-old son, Marcus Cooper Jr., was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man he was traveling on I-595 with and leaving the man's body on the road.

Award Nominations

In 2010, Pleasure P earned three Grammy nominations. "The Introduction of Marcus Cooper" received a nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, and "Under" earned nominations for Best R&B Vocal Performance – Male and Best R&B Song.