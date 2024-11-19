What is Pastor Troy's Net Worth?

Pastor Troy is an American rapper who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Pastor Troy is best known for his hit single "Are We Cuttin'," which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list. The former lead member of the hardcore gangsta rap group, The Down South Georgia Boyz, has been in the news for homophobic rants regarding masculinity being taken from men – especially black men – due to a gay agenda. He announced in 2023 that he was retiring from rap.

Early Years

Micah LeVar Troy, also known as Pastor Troy, was born on November 18, 1977, in College Park, Georgia, the son of Alfred and Sheryl Troy. His father is a former military drill instructor who now serves as pastor for Light of Life Ministries.

Troy graduated from Creekside High School, a public high school located in Fairburn, Georgia. He then enrolled at Paine College, a private and historically black Methodist college in Augusta, Georgia.

Albums

Pastor Troy's first album, "We Ready (I Declare War)," was released on March 16, 1999 by Madd Society Records.

Two albums followed in 2000; "I Am D.S.G.B.," released by MCA Records, and "Pastor Troy for President," released by Real Thang Records.

His album "Face Off" was released on May 22, 2001, on Universal Records and featured guest vocals by Nature Boy and Lil Pete. The album reached number 83 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 13 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Pastor Troy released two more albums in 2002; "Hell 2 Pay" by Madd Society Records and "Universal Soldier" by Universal Records.

His album "By Any Means Necessary:" was released on March 23, 2004, by Universal Records, reaching number 7 on the R&B charts. "Face Off, Part II" followed in 2005 and "Stay Tru" as well as "By Choice or By Force" in 2006.

"Attitude Adjuster" debuted at number 116 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release in 2008. In its first week, it sold approximately 6,400 copies. Several songs by other artists were sampled on the record, including "Shape of my Heart" by Sting, "Message in a Bottle" by the Police, and "Out on a Limb" by Teena Marie.

In 2008, "A.T.L (A-Town Legend)" was released by Siccness Records and "TROY" by Madd Society Records.

The year 2009 saw the release of three more albums; "Feel Me or Kill Me," "Ready for War" and "Love Me, Hate Me." Four albums followed in 2010; "G.I. Troy – Strictly 4 My Soldiers," "Zero Tolerance," "Attitude Adjuster 2," and "King of All Kings."

On March 15, 2011, the album "Still Troy" was released by Turned Up Entertainment. The next month, "H.N.I.C." was released by Siccness Records.

His next three albums, in 2012, 2013, and 2014, were released by Madd Society Records; "The Last Outlaw," "The Streets Need You," and "Welcome to the Rap Game."

"War in Atlanta" was released on June 27, 2015 by Khaotic Generation. Madd Society Records released the next three albums; "Clubber Lang" on September 28, 2018, "Enemy of the State" on September 13, 2019, and "I Said What I Said" on April 10, 2020.

D.S.G.B.

The Down South Georgia Boyz – representing the thug side of the South – was a hardcore gangsta rap group headed by Pastor Troy, which included Lil Pete, Pinhead, and Blackout. The group disbanded in the mid-2000s.

Film

Pastor Troy wrote, directed, and starred in the 2019 film "Down 2 Come Up," which concerns a man named Tyrone, who is sentenced to serve twenty years in prison after he is convicted of selling drugs. Gaining an early release, Tyrone returns to his neighborhood and his girlfriend, realizing that he has a new chance at life. The film was produced on a budget of $50,000.

Awards

On April 5, 2016, Pastor Troy received the Legends of ATL Award from Broadcast Music, Inc. in gratitude for the contributions he has made to the music industry in Atlanta, Georgia.

Twitter Rants

In January 2020, while on Twitter, Pastor Troy negatively commented on the hot pink Versace suit and cowboy hat that American rapper Lil Nas X wore to that year's Grammy Awards. He continued with a long homophobic rant, which he later defended.

Retirement

Pastor Troy announced in 2017 that he was retiring from rap, yet he didn't follow through with that plan. In 2023, he made the announcement again.