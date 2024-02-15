What is PartyNextDoor's Net Worth?

PartyNextDoor is a Canadian record producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million.

The first artist signed to Drake's record label OVO Sound, PartyNextDoor released his self-titled debut EP in 2013 and his debut studio album in 2014. Since then, he has enjoyed success with such albums as "PartyNextDoor 3" and "Partymobile," with the latter featuring his hit singles "Loyal" and "Believe It."

Real Estate

In 2017 PartyNextDoor paid $2.5 million for a mansion in Camarillo, California. The 5-acre property features an 8,000 square foot mansion and resort-style pool. He listed this estate for sale in January 2024 for $3.5 million. Here is a video tour from when the home was listed in 2015:

Early Life

PartyNextDoor, whose real name is Jahron Brathwaite, was born on July 3, 1993 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to a Jamaican mother and a Trinidadian father. Growing up, he was inspired by such musical artists as Boyz II Men, Jodeci, Blackstreet, and 112.

EPs and Studio Albums

After signing to OVO Sound, the record label of fellow Canadian artist Drake, PartyNextDoor released his self-titled debut EP in mid-2013. It peaked at number 34 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. A year later, PartyNextDoor released his debut studio album, "PartyNextDoor Two." Supported by the single "Recognize," featuring Drake, the album debuted at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at number 15 on the Billboard 200. Toward the end of 2014, PartyNextDoor released the EP "Colours." However, the EP was not made available on streaming services until 2021.

PartyNextDoor released his second studio album, "PartyNextDoor 3," in the summer of 2016. Featuring the singles "Come and See Me" and "Not Nice," the album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. The next year, PartyNextDoor released the EP "Colours 2" without any prior announcement. He subsequently released another EP, "Seven Days," featuring guest appearances by Rick Ross and Halsey. In 2020, PartyNextDoor released his second studio album, "Partymobile," and his fifth EP, "Partypack." From the former, he achieved his highest-charting singles yet with "Loyal," featuring Drake, and "Believe It," featuring Rihanna.

Other Music Contributions

Beyond his work as a lead artist, PartyNextDoor has contributed to songs by other artists as a producer, songwriter, and featured artist. In 2015, he produced a few songs on Drake's mixtape "If You're Reading This It's Too Late." Early the next year, PartyNextDoor had a songwriting credit on Rihanna's hit song "Work," which remained number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks. Also for Rihanna, PartyNextDoor co-wrote the song "Sex with Me." In 2017, PartyNextDoor was featured on Major Lazer's song "Run Up" and Zayn's song "Still Got Time," both of which he also co-wrote. He went on to co-write and be featured on Calvin Harris's 2018 song "Nuh Ready Nuh Ready." Among PartyNextDoor's other credits as a songwriter and featured artist are Trippie Redd's "Excitement," Popcaan's "Twist & Turn," and Drake's "Members Only."

Awards Nominations

PartyNextDoor started earning major awards nominations in 2017. That year, he earned two Grammy Award nominations: Best R&B Song for "Come and See Me" and Album of the Year for being a featured artist on Drake's "Views." Additionally, PartyNextDoor received a Juno Award nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for his album "PartyNextDoor 3."