What is Olamide's Net Worth?

Olamide is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive who has a net worth of $10 million. Olamide is widely considered to be one of the most influential artists in contemporary African music and is the most-followed African rapper on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Since the release of his debut album, "Rapsodi," in 2011, his albums have included "YBNL," "Baddest Guy Ever Liveth," "The Glory," "Carpe Diem," "Unruly," and "Olamidé."

Early Life and Education

Olamide Gbenga Adedeji was born on March 15, 1989 in Bariga, Nigeria as the second of three children of Ronke and Pa. His siblings are TemmyGold and Eniola, the latter better known as DJ Enimoney. Olamide attended Tai Solarin University as a young adult but dropped out due to financial difficulties.

Recording Career

Olamide began his recording career in 2010 with his debut single, "Eni Duro." The song was included on his debut studio album, "Rapsodi," which was released in 2011 through the label Coded Tunes. In 2012, Olamide left Coded Tunes and founded his own independent record label, YBNL Nation. His first album on the label, appropriately, was titled "YBNL." That was followed in late 2013 by "Baddest Guy Ever Liveth," which was supported by the lead single "Durosoke." Highly acclaimed, "Baddest Guy Ever Liveth" won Album of the Year at both the Nigeria Entertainment Awards and the Headies in 2014. Olamide released his fourth studio album, "Street OT," in late 2014. He went on to collaborate with fellow Nigerian artist Phyno on the album "2 Kings," which came out in 2015. Later that year, Olamide released his album "Eyan Mayweather," featuring 21 tracks including the Headies-nominated "Bobo." The album itself went on to win Album of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Olamide's next album, "The Glory," was released at the end of 2016.

In the summer of 2017, Olamide released the single "Wo," the lead single from his upcoming seventh studio album, "Lagos Nawa." After that, he released the collaborative album "YBNL Mafia Family" (2019) and the EP "999," which was a surprise release in early 2020. Later in 2020, Olamide released the album "Carpe Diem," which was his first under the American record company Empire Distribution. The album went on to win Best Rap Album at the Headies. Olamide released his ninth studio album, "UY Scuti," in mid-2021. That was followed by "Unruly" in the summer of 2023. Also in 2023, Olamide had major success with the single "Amapiano," which he recorded with YBNL Nation rapper and singer Asake. The song earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best African Music Performance. Olamide's next release was the seven-track EP "Ikigai" in 2024. A year later, he released his eleventh studio album, "Olamidé." It was supported by the lead single "Kai!," a collaboration with Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid.

Personal Life

With his wife, Adebukunmi Aisha Suleiman, Olamide has a daughter named Mowaririfunoluwa Celine and two sons named Batifeori Maximilliano and Tunrepin Myles. Allegedly, he also had a child out of wedlock with Maria Okanrende.