What is OJ da Juiceman's Net Worth?

OJ da Juiceman is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. OJ da Juiceman is best known for the trap mixtapes and hip-hop collaborations he produced with trap music innovator and music producer Gucci Mane, as well as for founding the vanity record label 32 Entertainment. A pioneer of Atlanta's hip-hop scene, OJ asserts that everything he shares on his albums is genuine. "If you heard it on the album, it happened in real life," he has stated.

Early Years

Otis Williams Jr., professionally known as OJ da Juiceman, was born on November 23, 1981, in East Atlanta, Georgia. His father is not the singer Otis Williams. Although his parents were separated and he was raised by his mother, his father remained a part of his life.

As a young man, OJ became friends with Radric Davis – professionally known as Gucci Mane – an American rapper who would later become known for popularizing a form of Southern hip-hop known as "trap music." The two men lived in the same apartment building and began collaborating on mixtapes. OJ has stated that music had him in its grip "straight out of the womb."

Professional Career

OJ da Juiceman's first professional recordings were produced by Never Again Records and later by 1017 Records, the music production company founded by Gucci Mane. In 2007, OJ founded the vanity record label 32 Entertainment and began producing his own material, often pairing up with Gucci Mane on tracks such as the 2008 single "Make the Trap Say Aye" and "Move Something" in 2014. OJ would go on to release 38 mix tapes and two studio albums and make appearances in numerous underground mixtape collaborations with other artists.

After signing with Asylum Records, OJ released the studio album "The Otha Side of the Trap" on January 27, 2009. His second studio album – "The Otis Williams Jr. Story" – was released on December 5, 2014.

The first professional mixtape released by OJ was "On Da Come Up" in 2007. The following year, he released "Hood Classics Extra," "I Am Da Juice," "Juice World," "The Come Up Pt. 2," "Culinary Art School," and "I Got the Juice."

In 2009, he released the mix tapes "Guacamole World," "Alaska in Atlanta" and "6 Ringz." Three mixtapes followed in 2010; "O.R.A.N.G.E.," "The Realest Nigga I Know" and "Bouldercrest Day." OJ's 2011 mixtape releases consisted of "Culinary Art School 2," "Cook Muzik," "R&B Juice," 32 Ent. (The Compilation)" and "Lord of the Rings."

The 2013 mixtape releases—"6 Ringz 2 (The Playoffs Edition)," "Juice World 2," and "Return of Da Juiceman"—were followed by the next year's mixtapes, "Alaska in Atlanta 2," "Clock Werk," and "Kings of the Trap."

"The Realest Nigga I Know 2" mixtape was released in 2015 along with "Juice vs Zay," "6 Ringz 3," "Welcome to Texaco City: Black Friday" and "Bouldercrest El Chapo." The mixtape "Texaco Muzik Vol. 1" was released on March 30, 2016, hosted by DJ Q. Three months later, "the mixtape Bricks & Bales" was released, followed by "Math Class" that September. "Math Class 2: Summa School Edition," hosted by DJ Duce, was released on August 4, 2017. In December, the "32 Trenches" mixtape was released.

"Da Trap Boss" was OJ's sole 2018 mixtape release. In 2019, he put out "6 Ringz 4" and "East Atlantafornia." On February 5, 2021, the mixtape "Freshly Squeezed" – which was hosted by DJ Lavish Lee – came out, followed by "Alaska in Atlanta 3" that July.

OJ has collaborated with artists such as Jadakiss, DJ Drama, and R. Kelly. He's also made guest appearances on dozens of albums, including "Mac & Cheese 2" with French Montana, "Street Legend" with Ya Boy, and "Zaytoven Presents: Trapping Made it Happen" with Zaytoven.

On July 5, 2024, OJ performed live at the Chatham County Fairgrounds in Pittsboro, North Carolina. That September, he performed on stage with his father in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gunshots & Diabetes

In 2008, OJ da Juiceman was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes – most likely a genetic condition as both of his parents also live with Diabetes. Shortly after this diagnosis, OJ was caught in what he described as a "robbery gone bad," and he attempted to dodge bullets that were whizzing past him when he suddenly felt one stroke his leg. In all, OJ was hit by eight bullets, including one which entered one side of his scrotum and exited out the other side and one which lodged in the back of his thigh. Doctors were unable to remove the bullet from his thigh and explained to him that it would work itself out. It later fell out of his leg while he was performing on stage. Due to injuries received during the shooting, OJ now walks with a permanent limp. By 2009, OJ's Diabetes had become Type 1.

Arrests

In 2022, OJ da Juiceman was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at Hardin County Detention Center in Kentucky.

At about 10:00 on the evening of March 4, 2024, OJ led police in Coweta County, Georgia, on a high-speed chase when they attempted to pull him over for speeding in his 2024 Ford Expedition. After police had successfully contained him, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of drugs and a 9-millimeter handgun. OJ was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

OJ admits to drinking Lean – also known as Purple Drank – which is a mixture of prescription-grade Codeine cough syrup and soda used as a recreational drug. Popular in hip-hop culture, the dangerous mixture is addictive and can be fatal in an overdose.

Gold Teeth

When he was 16 years old, OJ da Juiceman had two of his natural teeth shaved down and had two 22-carat gold teeth – with the letters "O" and "J" on them – affixed over the stubs. Before long, he underwent the shaving down of six more natural teeth to display four gold teeth on the top and four on the bottom. Although the gold teeth were supposed to be permanent, OJ had them removed in 2021 – along with all of his natural teeth – and replaced with $100,000 worth of Clear Choice dental implants held in place by titanium rods.

Personal Life

OJ da Juiceman has two daughters and claims that his biggest fear is being at the beach and seeing a shark. OJ has spent time in a juvenile detention center, on probation, and a work release program and has said that his lifestyle and choices were a result of growing up poor.