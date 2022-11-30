Obie Trice Net Worth:

What is Obie Trice's Net Worth?

Obie Trice is an American rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Obie Trice is most-famous for his association with Eminem during the early 2000s. Trice was officially signed to Shady Records in 2000. He performed on the soundtrack for the movie 8 Mile, which starred Eminem. He also appeared in the film as a rapper in a parking lot. Trice's debut album, "Cheers," was released in September of 2003. The album's first single "Got Some Teeth" was well received on radio in several countries. The single peaked at #54 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #8 in the United Kingdom in that same year. The album also featured rapper favorites Busta Rhymes, Eminem, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, D12, Tony Yayo and Timbaland. It was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2010, Trice launched his own record label, Black Market Entertainment, aimed at creating quality employment opportunities in the entertainment industry for Metro-Detroiters. On New Year's Eve of 2005, Trice was shot twice while driving with his girlfriend on the Lodge Expressway near Wyoming Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. One of the bullets entered his head, but he was able to get off of the expressway, at which point his girlfriend managed to wave down the police. Because it was deemed by the hospital too dangerous to remove the bullet from his head, the bullet remains lodged in his skull.

Early Life

Trice was born on November 14, 1977 in Detroit, Michigan. He was raised on the west side of the city by his mother and grew up with his three brothers. When he was eleven, his mother gave him a karaoke machine. He used it to begin rhyming over instrumentals from artists like N.W.A. At the age of fourteen, he started attending rap battles in and around the Detroit area. Each Saturday, he would participate in battles at the Hip Hop Shop along with his friends. The battles were hosted by rapper Proof from the band D12. As he continued battling, he received more and more positive responses and began to take rap music more seriously.

Proof was so impressed with Trice that he introduced him to other members of D12, including Bizarre. Bizarre ultimately introduced Trice to Eminem, which changed the trajectory of his life and career in rap.

Career

Trice had originally gone by the rap name Obie 1 but decided to start going by his real name while on stage. He was signed to Shady Records in 2000. During the first few years that he was on the label, he mainly collaborated with other artists. He created a freestyle skit on the D12 album, "Devil's Night." He was also featured in the intro to the track "Without Me," the lead single on Eminem's album, "The Eminem Show." In 2002, he rapped on a few tracks that were featured in the "8 Mile" soundtrack and made a cameo appearance in the film.

Trice released his debut album, "Cheers," in September of 2003. It's first single, "Got Some Teeth," was well-received by critics and commercially on the radio. It made it to the eighth spot on the charts in the United Kingdom by October of that year. Other singles from the album include "The Set Up" and "Don't Come Down." The album was produced by Eminem, Dr. Dre, Timbaland, Mike Elizondo, and Fredwreck, among others. It also featured a number of guest artists like Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg Lloyd Banks, and 50 Cent. It went on to become certified platinum by the RIAA.

In 2005, Trice started working on his second album. The album, "Second Round's On Me," was released in August of 2006. After he released the album, he released a mixtape called "Bar Shots" with G-Unit's DJ Whoo Kid.

Soon after the release of the album, tragedy struck when Trice's mentor and label-mate, Proof, was shot to death in a Detroit nightclub. Following his death, the song "Ride Wit Me" emerged on the mixtape circuit, which Trice can be heard on. He also made a speech at Proof's funeral in which he addressed the problem of violence in the black community. He also addresses the shooting in the single "Cry Now" as well as in the song "Pistol Pistol," featured on the album "Eminem Presents: The Re-Up."

In June of 2008, Trice decided to leave Shady Records. He was concerned he was not being promoted properly, though he did not have a falling out with Dr. Dre or Eminem, despite reports to the contrary that circulated at the time. Both Dr. Dre and Eminem continued collaborating with Trice in the future.

In December of 2009, Trice released a compilation album, "Special Reserve," which also featured hip hop producer MoSS. The album features eleven tracks that Trice had recorded with MoSS from 1997 to 2000. The compilation album served as a preface to his upcoming album, "Bottoms Up."

In April of 2010, it was reported that Trice was planning on launching his own independent music label, "Black Music Entertainment. In August of that year, he released the single "My Time 2011." He didn't release his next single until April of 2011, a track called "Learn to Love." He announced he would be releasing his next album in October, though the album "Bottoms Up" wasn't actually released until April of 2012. Shortly after, he released a track that was to be featured on his upcoming mixtape, "The Hangover," called "Get Rich Die Tryin."

He also confirmed a couple of months later that he had begun working on an album called "The Hangover." The album wasn't released until August of 2015. It was produced by Magnedo7. In 2016, he announced he was working on his fifth studio album. In August of 2019, the album "The Fifth" was released. In includes guest features by Xzibit, Directorkasper, and others.

Personal Life

In December of 2019, Trice was arrested for shooting his girlfriend's son after Trice had gotten into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The son suffered a fractured pelvis due to the shooting. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for charges related to the shooting. In June of 2022, he was arrested and jailed after being charged with using a telephone to harass or threaten someone. He posted bond shortly after his arrest.