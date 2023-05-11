What is NLE Choppa's Net Worth?

NLE Choppa is a rapper who has a net worth of $5 million. NLE Choppa rose to fame in 2019 with his single "Shotta Flow." He went on to release the EP "Cottonwood" before releasing his debut studio album, "Top Shotta," in the summer of 2020. The album peaked in the top ten of the Billboard 200 and launched the successful singles "Camelot" and "Walk Em Down." As of this writing he has 6 million subscribers on YouTube and his channel has generated more than 2 billion video views. NLE Choppa has collaborated with many popular artists including Blueface, Bhad Bhabie, Birdman, Juvenile, Smokepurpp, and more.

Early Life and Education

NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, was born on November 1, 2002 in Memphis, Tennessee to a Jamaican mother and an African-American father. He was raised in the Parkway Village community in southeast Memphis, and went to Cordova High School. In school, Potts played basketball. It was during this time he began freestyling with his friends. His mother, Angela, soon began managing him as he embarked on a rap career.

Career Beginnings

Using the name YNR Choppa, Potts released his first song, "No Love Anthem," in early 2018. That summer, he released his debut mixtape, "No Love the Takeover." Closing out the year, Choppa earned buzz online for his appearance on the song, and in the music video of, "No Chorus Pt. 3."

Commercial Breakthroughs

Now going as NLE Choppa, the rapper had his commercial breakthrough in early 2019 with his single "Shotta Flow." Entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number 96 in May, it eventually peaked at number 36. The official remix, featuring Blueface, was released in June. There was also a music video that amassed 10 million views in one month. NLE Choppa would go on to put out a number of "Shotta Flow" sequels over the years. Among his other singles in 2019, he released "Capo," "Birdboy," "Blocc is Hot," and "Free YoungBoy," the lattermost of which was the first release from his own label, No Love Entertainment. At the end of the year, NLE Choppa released his debut EP, "Cottonwood," named after the area in which he grew up. It featured his previously released singles "Side" and the "Shotta Flow" remix.

Top Shotta

After some delays, NLE Choppa released his debut studio album, "Top Shotta," in the summer of 2020. It was preceded by the releases of six singles, including the top-40 hits "Camelot" and "Walk Em Down," the latter featuring Roddy Ricch. Among the other singles was "Narrow Road," featuring Lil Baby. "Top Shotta" was a substantial commercial hit, debuting at number ten on the Billboard 200 and eventually earning a Gold certification from the RIAA.

Further Mixtapes and Albums

On his birthday in 2020, NLE Choppa released the mixtape "From Dark to Light." Having previously vowed to stop rapping about violence, he focused the album on affirmations and spiritual matters. These new subjects were reflected in the cover art of the mixtape, an illustration depicting NLE Choppa meditating in a field with butterflies around him and a rainbow in the background. His next mixtape, "Me vs. Me," came out in early 2022. Consisting of 16 tracks, it features guest appearances by Polo G, Young Thug, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Among the tracks are the sequels "Walk Em Down 2" and "Shotta Flow 6." Another solid hit for NLE Choppa, "Me vs. Me" reached number 14 on the Billboard 200. The rapper went on to release his second studio album, "Cottonwood 2," in April of 2023. Featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and Rick Ross, among others, the album debuted at number 21 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single, "Slut Me Out," reached number four on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Other Collaborations

NLE Choppa has collaborated with various other artists, and has been featured on numerous songs. In 2020, he collaborated with Polo G and Stunna 4 Vegas on the song "Go Stupid" from Polo G's album "The Goat." NLE Choppa has also been featured on such songs as Rubi Rose's "Hit Yo Dance"; Blueface's "Holy Moly"; 50 Cent's "Part of the Game"; Kai Cenat's "Bustdown Rollie Avalanche"; DDG's "9 Lives"; and Polo G's "Unapologetic."

YouTube Channels

Outside of his rap career, NLE Choppa has a social media presence on YouTube with his channels "Awakened Choppa" and "The Rise of NLE Choppa." The former documents the new, healthier lifestyle he adopted in 2020, including his veganism and his gardening hobby.

Personal Life

NLE Choppa had his first child, a daughter, in 2020. Almost two years later, his girlfriend Marissa Da'Nae had a miscarriage of their son.

NLE Choppa has had some run-ins with the law. In March of 2021, he was arrested for burglary, weapon, and drug charges, and in May of that year got into a fight in Santa Monica, California.